Henry Nowak’s family face ‘life sentence of grief’ as killer’s term increased

Henry Nowak was studying at the University of Southampton (Family Handout/PA) PA Wire

The family of Henry Nowak has said they face a “life sentence of grief” and that their “fight for justice is far from over” after his killer’s sentence was increased at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Nowak, 18, was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton on December 3, with his killer filming him as he lay dying and falsely accusing him of racially abusing him.

Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years in March, but this was increased to 25 years on Thursday after the Court of Appeal found it was “unduly lenient”.

Members of Mr Nowak’s family attended the hearing in London, with some wiping their eyes as judges handed down their ruling.

In a statement following the decision, the family said the ruling “represents an important step towards justice for Henry and our family”.

But they continued that no sentence “can ever give Henry his life back”, and that he had “his entire future ahead of him, a future that was so cruelly and needlessly stolen from him”.

They said: “We have been given a life sentence of grief. There is no appeal for us, no reduction in our suffering and no prospect of ever getting our son back.

“While today’s decision is welcome, our fight for justice is far from over.

“Last week’s announcement of an independent rapid review was the first piece of good news we’ve had since Henry’s murder, and we will do everything we can to support Alex Chalk as he carries out his work.

“Meanwhile, we will never give up our fight for the truth, accountability and meaningful change.

“Henry deserves nothing less.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the independent review, led by former lord chancellor Mr Chalk, last month.

It will examine Mr Nowak’s murder and “any missed opportunities to intervene”.

The review is one of several to be launched since the killing, which sparked unrest when police body-worn video was released showing officers handcuffing Mr Nowak, from Chafford Hundred, Essex, as he lay dying following Digwa’s false abuse claims.

At his sentencing hearing at Southampton Crown Court in June, Judge William Mousley KC said that on the night of the murder, Digwa had a small knife hidden from view called a kirpan, which is a strict requirement for Sikhs to have at all times and can be carried in public for religious reasons.

Digwa also had a “large dagger in a sheath” which was 21cm long, thanks to being part of an order of Sikhs called the Nihang, who have a tradition of having a second knife.

But in their ruling on Thursday, three senior judges said that the 21-year minimum term “did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder” and “was not only lenient, but unduly so”.

Vickrum Digwa appeared to show no reaction as his sentence was increased (Hampshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Nicklin and Mr Justice Wall, said that Judge Mousley’s “overall assessment materially understated two distinct dimensions of the offending”.

She said: “First, the circumstances in which a large and immediately available dagger was used repeatedly with an intention to kill an unarmed man; and secondly, the deliberate cruelty, additional suffering and obstruction which followed the stabbing.”

The judge also said that Digwa filming the aftermath of the stabbing represented “incomprehensible cruelty” towards Mr Nowak, who was “unarmed and defenceless”.

Digwa, who appeared at the hearing via a videolink, also sought to appeal against the length of his sentence on Thursday, but Baroness Carr said it was “unarguable that (the minimum term) is manifestly excessive”.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves, who referred the case to the Court of Appeal, also welcomed the ruling and said: “The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public.”

She continued: “My thoughts remain with Henry’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“No sentence can ever fill the void left by his loss, and I hope this outcome goes some way towards bringing them the justice they deserve.”

The 25-year term will be reduced to reflect the 175 days Digwa spent remanded in custody before he was jailed on June 1, from which date he will now serve at least 24 years and 190 days.