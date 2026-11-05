Chelsea XI vs Sunderland: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

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Chelsea have welcomed Emi Martinez back to training ahead of the Sunderland clash and their final training session will be used to determine whether his return from injury comes this weekend.

The Blues head to the Stadium of Light hoping to build on last Saturday’s 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Young goalkeeper Mike Penders kept a clean sheet in that game as summer signing Martinez continued his recovery from surgery following the fractured jaw he suffered in last month’s victory against Everton.

But Martinez - wearing a protective face mask - was this week involved in Chelsea training at Cobham and could play on Wearside, depending on whether Xabi Alonso is keen to immediately reinstate his No1. Martinez’s recovery has been ahead of schedule and he could return.

Moises Caicedo was not spotted during the 15 minutes of Wednesday’s training session that was open to the media, and Alonso has said it is due to discomfort he felt after the United match. The final training session against Sunderland, on Saturday, will be used as a guideline for Caicedo’s availability just as for Martinez.

Previously injured Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino was involved in training on Wednesday, though, after being selected to play for his country over the upcoming international window.

Romeo Lavia started in Jordan Henderson’s place against United and excelled so could keep his spot in midfield.

Early return: Emi Martinez has been back in Chelsea training this week (AFP/Getty)

Estevao started against United and impressed so is another player who Alonso may find it difficult to bench.

Joao Pedro and Maxence Lacroix are both sidelined, along with Jorrel Hato and captain Reece James, who is recovering from knee surgery and unlikely to be available again until January.

Winger Jamie Gittens suffered an ankle injury on international duty with England’s Under-21s last month. He will be out for “a few weeks”, Alonso said a fortnight ago.

Predicted Chelsea XI vs Sunderland (3-4-2-1): Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Lavia, Chavarria; Estevao, Palmer; Rogers

Injured: Joao Pedro, James, Lacroix, Gittens, Hato

Doubts: Caicedo, Martinez

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday November 8, 2026

Venue: Stadium of Light

How to watch: Sky Sports

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