Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

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Liverpool will hope to bounce back immediately from their loss to Fenerbahce when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola’s men had shown real signs of improvement over recent weeks, only for defeat at home by reigning champions Arsenal to be followed by a surprising 3-2 loss to Dirk Kuyt’s men in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds are back in action on Sunday, when they face a Palace side with less time to rest. Pierre Sage’s struggling team meet Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is under some scrutiny after the defeat by Fenerbahce, following on from his mistake against Arsenal.

However, Iraola was reluctant to swap goalkeepers when manager of Bournemouth, despite calls from fans to drop Neto after some shaky performances.

Expect Alisson to retain his starting berth in south London, with Milos Kerkez and Ronald Araujo restored to the full-back positions after each being named on the bench in Istanbul.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet will likely continue their partnership in the centre of defence.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was criticised following the defeat by Fenerbahce (PA)

Trey Nyoni was a bright spark again on a disappointing evening for Liverpool last time out, and if Ryan Gravenberch remains unavailable due to injury, it would not be a surprise to see the youngster paired with Alexis Mac Allister in midfield once more.

However, the temptation to drop the fit-again Dominik Szoboszlai deeper and play Florian Wirtz in the No10 role could prove too much for Iraola.

The German has been playing his best football since arriving at Anfield in recent weeks. Another summer 2025 signing enjoying a rich vein of form is striker Alexander Isak.

His impressive scoring streak may have ended against Arsenal, but the Swede bagged a seventh goal in 13 appearances with his maiden Champions League strike of the season against Fenerbahce.

Isak came off the bench to grab his goal, but he will surely start at the weekend. Bradley Barcola will likely be restored to a more familiar wing role after his experiment up top, with Dutchman Cody Gakpo reintroduced on the other flank.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Injured: Frimpong, Leoni, Ekitike, Bradley

Doubt: Gravenberch

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday November 8, 2026

Venue: Selhurst Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

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