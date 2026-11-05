Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

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Manchester United are without Carlos Baleba for this weekend’s Premier League showdown with Aston Villa, while Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu are doubtful.

The Red Devils put a stop to their winless run on Tuesday with a dramatic comeback 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League as Matheus Cunha netted a late brace to turn the game on its head.

Carrick had been under serious scrutiny following United’s worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, with his side languishing in 17th in the table.

Now, however, they will be looking to build some momentum after a much-needed win.

There could be a return for Dorgu from injury after he made a surprise appearance in training before the Roma game, having been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring issue picked up on international duty.

As such, it could hand Carrick a more natural option at left-back, with Diogo Dalot filling in in that position in recent games.

There will also be no place in the squad for Lisandro Martinez, who serves his one-match suspension after his red card in the defeat at Chelsea, while Maguire is expected to be fit despite limping off late on against Roma.

Injury blow: Carlos Baleba (PA)

In the engine room, Baleba pulled up with a hamstring injury against Roma, and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“Carlos we don’t know exactly [the severity], but it’ll be a number of weeks yet,” Carrick said of the midfielder in Friday's pre-match press conference.

“Definitely not this week and not over the international break, it will be a little bit longer yet.”

Kobbie Mainoo is likely to retain his place and potentially alongside Youri Tielemans - against his former club - behind captain Bruno Fernandes in the No10 role.

It has been widely reported that Shea Lacey will replace Amad Diallo on the right with Bryan Mbeumo up top, in lieu of Benjamin Sesko, who is out until the new year with a shin problem.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Lacey, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbuemo

Doubts: Rashford, Dorgu, Maguire

Injured: Sesko, Shaw, Ugarte, Baleba

Suspended: Martinez

Venue: Old Trafford

Date and time: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, November 8

How to watch: Sky Sports

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