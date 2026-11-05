Russell Brand under investigation over further alleged rapes including attack on 16-year-old schoolgirl

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Russell Brand is being investigated over two further allegations of rape, it has been revealed.

Brand, 51, could face further charges after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that more women came forward after Brand was first accused, and that he has already been questioned by officers in relation to the complaints.

Prosecutors are now assessing whether to bring further charges, with the Met saying its investigation into the allegations "remains ongoing".

Russell Brand has been found guilty of sexual assaults (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

It was revealed at pre-trial court hearings that one of the complaints comes from a woman who dated Brand when he was 30 years old and she was just 16.

In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: “The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations.

“Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants.

“Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as inquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out.”

In court hearings in March and May, Brand’s legal team had sought assurances that new charges would not be brought shortly before the trial took place.

At the May hearing, Mr Justice Bennathan set out that there were two new accusers, and prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC confirmed they “would not seek to join any further complainants to this trial”.

Brand was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in 2023, by a series of women in reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court (PA)

During the reporting, a woman given the alias “Alice” alleged she had been mistreated by Brand when she was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, “Alice” said Brand had called her “The Child” when they were together.

She said: “It was my first sexual experience, I felt used up, I felt cheap, I felt dirtied by the whole thing.”

The Metropolitan Police have released images of an interview with Russell Brand, who is facing years in prison (PA)

At the time, she publicly accused Brand of sexual misconduct, and claimed she had been ferried around in BBC cars and driven from school to the comedian’s home.

In its statement following the trial verdicts, the Met encouraged anyone wishing to speak to detectives or make a report to contact them.

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