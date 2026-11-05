Man City XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Manchester City will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side suffered a shock defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last time out, as Yasin Ayari’s strike made it two wins in a week for the Sussex club at the Etihad Stadium, following their penalty victory in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

City bounced back in the Champions League on Wednesday, scraping to a 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig, after a rollercoaster affair at the Red Bull Arena in Germany.

Erling Haaland return to the scoresheet after firing a blank against Brighton, notching the winner on 78 minutes after Enzo Fernandez’s goal had been cancelled out in two minutes by Antonio Nusa.

Maresca plumped for a strong side to face the Bundesliga club, but he rotated a tad.

Main man: Erling Haaland (AFP/Getty)

Abdukodir Khusanov came in for Ruben Dias at centre-back, while Matheus Nunes was at right-back.

Club captain Dias was introduced just after Haaland’s goal to add some solidiity, with Nunes sacrificed and Khusanov shifting to full-back.

Phil Foden was handed a rare start off the left but failed to take his opportunity, and he was hauled off in favour of Jeremy Doku just after the hour.

As such, it would make sense for the City head coach to revert back to what he knows best, and field his best XI against a struggling Forest side.

That means Gianluigi Donnarumma in net, with Nunes at right-back, Dias and Marc Guehi at the heart of defence, and Nico O’Reilly at left-back, although Josko Gvardiol has also produced in that position.

In the engine room, Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson partnered each other once more in Maresca’s 4-2-3-1, with Rayan Cherki ahead of them, having established himself as the go-to No10.

Iliman Ndiaye has impressed since his move from Everton, meaning he should retain his place on the right flank, with Jeremy Doku the preferred option off the left to come in for Foden, in lieu of Antoine Semenyo, who is out until December with a knee injury.

Haaland, of course, will lead the line.

Predicted Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Date and time: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, November 7

Venue: City Ground

How to watch: Sky Sports

Read More

Haaland haunts RB Leipzig as Man City edge Champions League thriller

Martinez and Chelsea defender spotted in training after Alonso updates

Tottenham XI vs Leeds: Confirmed team news and predicted lineup