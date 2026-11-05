Tottenham XI vs Leeds: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

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Tottenham are set to be without Lucas Bergvall for Saturday’s trip to Leeds, but will welcome back Rodrigo Bentancur from suspension.

Bergvall has been out since suffering a knee injury against Manchester United at the start of October, while Bentancur is back after a three-game suspension served following his late dismissal in the same game at Old Trafford.

In the pair’s absence, Roberto De Zerbi has relied on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in midfield, and their performances over the last three games have given the Spurs boss plenty to think about with Bentancur coming back into the fold.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is also back fit after missing the last two games through injury.

This weekend’s trip to Elland Road, where Spurs are looking to make it four wins in a row for the first time in more than 1,000 days, will come too soon for Mykhailo Mudryk, though.

De Zerbi confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that Mudryk and fellow winger Savio would not be back until after the international break, though the latter has been seen back with the squad at Hotspur Way this week.

“Savio Bergvall, Mudryk. Tosin is available. Yesterday he came inside of the group,” De Zerbi said.

Back in action: Lucas Bergvall should return as Tottenham travel to face Leeds (Getty)

James Maddison was not risked against Palace following a groin issue suffered in the win over Chelsea, and should therefore be available to play some part at Leeds, while Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons remain long-term absentees.

However, there have been reports this week that Simons is now entering the final stage of his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture suffered back in April and is expected back in training later in November, well ahead of schedule.

De Zerbi was able to provide a positive recent update on Odobert, suggesting that he could be back training in January after tearing his ACL in February.

"(He should be back in training) after December,” De Zerbi said. “After Christmas. In January, I think. It is a great thing for us.”

Pedro Porro was named among the substitutes against Palace, but should be fit enough to start at Leeds.

Destiny Udogie, though, needs more time before he is ready to return to the starting lineup, having not trained consistently since the September international break.

Predicted Tottenham XI vs Leeds (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel; Solanke

Injured: Simons, Odobert, Mudryk, Bergvall, Savio

Time and date: 12:30pm GMT on Saturday November 7, 2026

Venue: Elland Road

How to watch: TNT Sports

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