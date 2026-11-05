Ten bombshell moments from the Russell Brand rape trial

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Russell Brand has been found guilty of one rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian was charged with seven offences, including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

A jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours.

Brand and wife Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court (Getty)

He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no-one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be,” Met Police Dept Supt. Andy Furphy said following the verdict.

Here’s are the ten of the biggest bombshell moments:

Prosecution’s opening statement

On the trial’s opening day, Brand was labelled a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” predator who raped and groped women to satisfy his sexual appetite.

The court heard that Brand was “obsessed” with sex and treated women as a “means to an end”, and that he was “child-like in his expectation that his every desire should be met”.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC said Brand used humour and his “charm” in the constant pursuit of sex.

She added: “Regardless of who they were and what they said or did, the defendant was not deterred.

Court sketch of Riel Karmy-Jones KC cross examining Russell Brand at Southwark Crown Court (PA Wire)

“His desire for some form of sexual contact was indiscriminate and voracious. He could be nice when he wanted to be – funny, undoubtedly; charming, likeable even – when he wanted something in return. But then demanding, entitled, a flirt with a huge sexual appetite – child-like in his expectation that his every desire should be met.

“He was ruthless, he was calculated, and he was manipulative, and the prosecution say – a sexual predator.”

Brand was ‘monster’ during alleged rape at Labour conference

The court heard that Brand turned into a “monster” when he was accused of stripping naked and raping a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference.

Brand denied forcing himself on the woman after meeting her at a cabaret show at the 1999 political event in Bournemouth.

The woman broke down in tears in the witness box as she recalled feeling “shame” and being “dirty” in the aftermath of the encounter.

She told the court: “I did not want sex from him… I couldn’t fight back.”

Brand was found not guilty by the jury of the alleged rape.

‘The day for truth and justice’

On October 28, Brand told reporters that “today is the day for truth and justice” as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court.

Brand held hands with wife Laura Gallacher as he exited a black vehicle and approached the central London court.

Asked by reporters if he wanted to say anything, he said: “Due to the circumstances of the day I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything other than I’m very grateful that today is the day for truth and justice.”

Russell Brand leaves the court building in central London (AFP/Getty)

He added that “we are blessed that as of yet we have a system that can accommodate such things”.

No friends would give evidence in Brand’s defence

During the trial, Brand told jurors that he could not get any friends or former colleagues to give evidence in his defence, in the wake of being publicly accused of offences against women three years ago.

His barrister, Ian Winter KC, asked Brand to spell out the effects on his friends and colleagues of being accused of rape and sexual misconduct in reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times, and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary in September 2023.

Brand replied: “It was devastating.”

Mr Winter asked: “Were you able to persuade a single person with relevant evidence to come to give evidence on your behalf?”

Brand replied: “I have not.”

The barrister continued: “Would they touch you with a barge pole?”, and Brand replied: “No.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital (Getty)

Brand also said that he was blocked from entering Great Ormond Street Hospital to be with his sick baby son.

“The reason given by Great Ormond Street Hospital when my son was receiving open heart surgery and subsequent treatment was due to the material published,” he said.

Brand said he was told “they had to bar my attendance and presence.

“They were unclear about what particular legal reason there was, but that was the reason they gave to my wife Laura and I.”

‘Obsessed’ with sex but denies goal to bed 5,000 women

Brand told the court he had an obsession with sex as a younger man, but denied setting himself a “goal” to sleep with 5,000 women.

He insisted that he has never forced himself on a woman, telling jurors consent is “non-negotiable” and “more important than sex itself”.

Mark Pinheiro, a former friend of Brand, had told the trial about the comedian’s techniques for “pulling” women and allegedly revealed an ambition to sleep with 5,000 women.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC asked: “Is it a goal you may have had?”

Brand replied: “I don’t agree, I don’t recall the conversation you are referring to.”

Russell Brand denied all the charges (AFP/Getty)

He admitted to being “obsessed” with sex in his younger years but denied the extent of the impact on his life.

Ms Karmy-Jones asked him: “Do you accept that you were desperate for it and sometimes couldn’t function without it?”

“No,” Brand said.

Turning to Mr Pinheiro’s suggestion he wanted to sleep with 5,000 women, he said: “While I don’t remember, it’s entirely possible it’s the kind of badinage I would have engaged in when I was 24.”

He added that it would have been a “joke” if he had told Mr Pinheiro he would not leave a situation with a woman without a conquest.

Claims in Brand’s book used against him

It was suggested Brand had pretended to be gay in order to convince a woman he was accused of raping to let him join her in her hotel room.

Mr Karmy-Jones produced a page from Brand’s book, My Booky Wook, which had a picture of him aged seven with the caption: “This is the exact moment when I decided to act gay to attract girls. It took 15 years to produce results.”

“Is that what you did Mr Brand? Pretend to be gay to attract women?,” asked the prosecutor.

“No,” Brand replied.

He then added: “It’s a joke. ‘Look at me, I’m a little boy in my garden and 15 years later… I was meeting women’. It was a joke.”

Russell Brand released My Booky Wook in 2007 (Getty)

Ms Karmy-Jones read out other extracts from the book, in which Brand had said he “would never have relented until I received my birthright orgasm”.

In one passage he wrote: “My egotism and the single-mindedness with which I pursued potentially sexual conquests could often make me uneasy company”.

In another he set out: “Now if I want something – whether it’s a job or a woman – I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire.”

In the book, Brand referred to himself as a “fervid, febrile mass of sexual energy” towards the end of sex, adding: “I’ll do anything. I’m demonically sexy.”

And he said it ends up with him as a “guilty little berk in a sweaty tank top”.

Ms Karmy-Jones put to Brand that he is “guilty”, and he responded: “Actually not guilty is my plea in every single case.”

Brand’s wife hails ‘kind’ husband - but admits he cheated

Russell Brand’s wife told the trial her husband is “caring” and “kind” - but that he slept with other women when they first dated in 2006 and 2007.

The pair rekindled their relationship in 2015, and now have three children together.

She told jurors: “Russell, my husband, is caring, he is kind, he is a wonderful father to our children. He is an amazingly attentive husband.”

Russell Brand with his wife Laura Gallacher (PA Wire)

She said she knew about his reputation before they first met, and that she learned while they were dating that he had been having sex with other people.

She said: “I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people.

“I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other, but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.”

During his wife’s testimony, Brand could be seen smiling and laughing at times, and he appeared to be mouthing words towards his wife as she talked about his 2024 baptism.

Golfer father-in-law supports Brand in court

The Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher joined his daughter Laura at court during the trial.

Gallacher, 77, sat next to his daughter in the public gallery as Brand’s lawyer Ian Winter KC delivered his closing speech.

Bernard Gallacher and his daughter Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court with Russell Brand (PA Wire)

Originally from Bathgate, West Lothian, Gallacher played in eight Ryder Cups and then captained the European team three times.

He sat in the back of the courtroom on Monday November 2 while Mr Winter delivered his speech, telling jurors that allegations of sexual conduct in 2023 “poisoned the wells” of justice.

‘Poisoned the well of justice’

Russell Brand’s barrister urged the jury to separate the comedian’s sexual behaviour and treatment of women from the question of whether he committed crimes during his closing remarks on Monday.

Mr Winter told jurors: “It is not criminal to treat women unkindly before, during or after sex.

“It is not, I am afraid, criminal to be disrespectful or rude or to act like a crazy idiot. If there is consent it is lawful.”

The barrister said that their allegations came “very, very many years” later, adding that they “only did so once the well of justice had been corrupted and contaminated” and until the “ground had been cut from under his feet and the public mind poisoned against him.”

Court artist sketch of Judge Mr Justice Bennathan looking on as Russell Brand appears at Southwark Crown Court (PA Wire)

He questioned how none of the women came forward during the MeToo movement.

Mr Winter said: “How is it that it’s only three out of the many, many women, how is it that not even these ones, not even these allegations on this indictment, came to light during MeToo.

“Many women were questioning whether they had a bad experience sexually at the hands of a famous person. It could not have been more publicised,” he said.

“How is it that not one of them thought what happened to them involved a crime during the MeToo movement?”

Mr Winter said reporting in a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary and by The Times and The Sunday Times prompted the complainants to come forward, but had created a “fundamentally compromised” case against the comedian.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court before verdicts were returned (PA Wire)

Women a ‘disposable commodity’ and a ‘means to an end’

The trial heard that Brand allegedly carried out rapes and sexual assaults while treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end”.

Speaking during the prosecution's closing remarks, Ms Karmy-Jones suggested Brand’s attitude to the women’s accusations was “why on earth are they complaining about things that were plainly so trivial?”.

She told the court: “Women as a whole were disposable who didn’t matter to him. He didn’t even need to know their names. They were just a means to an end.

“As he said in a 2017 interview, they were the amusements in what he described as his playground of orgasms.

“We suggest you will be satisfied so you are sure that the six complainants told you the truth, not an invented truth, not an reimagined truth, but the real truth of what happened to them.”

Brand faces ‘significant custodial term’ as he’s found guilty of rape and sexual assaults

Brand was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Jurors also found Brand guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005.

He was also found guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to orally rape her in a toilet.

And Brand was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009.

Brand was found not guilty of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

The jury found him not guilty of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.

Brand, who showed no emotion at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks, told his wife “I love you” after entering the dock as the jury delivered its verdicts.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher outside court (PA)

After the verdict, Mr Justice Bennathan said: “Sit down Mr Brand.

“Mr Winter, Ms Karmy-Jones, just on what happens next given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result.”

The judge said the case was “very well prepared”, adding the sentencing hearing would take place on Monday.

Brand has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges, it was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court.

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