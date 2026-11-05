Arsenal XI vs Hull: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

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William Saliba is in contention to get his first minutes of the season when Arsenal host Hull in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Frenchman has missed the entirety of the campaign so far with a long-term back injury exacerbated at the World Cup but is now closing in on a return to competitive action.

Saliba was an unused substitute against Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night and is expected to make Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad again this weekend.

While Arsenal will be cautious with his fitness and it would be a surprise if Saliba came straight in to start against Hull, he could well feature off the bench if the game state allows.

There was some concern over Ezri Konsa’s fitness after he had to come off in Prague following a knee problem, but that is not a serious issue and he is available to face Hull.

“Yeah he’s fine,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference.

“He was feeling much better today. We took him out for a precaution but yesterday and today he’s feeling good.”

Riccardo Calafiori was given a full rest for Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Slavia and should come back into the side here.

Bruno Guimaraes also did not feature at all in the Czech Republic and looks the obvious choice to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Biding his time: William Saliba was an unused substitute as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague (Getty)

In the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke continues to impress and he is effectively the only option on the right wing with Max Dowman suspended for the next two Premier League matches.

There is a tougher call for Arteta to make on the left wing. Christos Tzolis was sharp on his return from injury last weekend against Liverpool at Anfield, but Eberechi Eze produced a strong display against Slavia to push his case.

Kai Havertz will hope to come back in to lead the line, even though Viktor Gyokeres produced a goal and an assist last time out.

Predicted Arsenal XI vs Hull (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Injured: Saka

Suspended: Dowman

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday November 7, 2026

Venue: Emirates Stadium