The extraordinary rise and fall of Russell Brand

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Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault over his showbiz career.

The bombshell verdicts were delivered by the jury on Thursday following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Even before the trial, Brand's status as one of Britain's most recognisable entertainers had long since been transformed.

The allegations at the centre of the case served as a stark reminder of how far removed the comedian was from the heights of fame he enjoyed during the 2000s and early 2010s.

Russell Brand performs a Teenage Cancer Trust gig at the Royal Albert Hall on March 27, 2006 (Getty Images)

Born in Grays, Essex, in 1975, Brand first made a name for himself on the stand-up comedy circuit.

His provocative stage persona, quick wit and willingness to discuss addiction, sex and celebrity quickly attracted attention, helping him build a reputation as one of the biggest comedians of his generation, with him going on to star in Hollywood films.

But he has never been far from controversy.

Early controversies

One of Brand’s earliest controversies came before his career had truly got off the ground.

Brand had been hosting radio programmes on BBC 6 Music, XFM, and MTV, gaining traction as a young comedian and radio host.

But he was dismissed from his post at MTV after he turned up to work dressed as Osama Bin Laden - just one day after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York.

Russell Brand outside the Big Brother house in 2006 (Getty Images)

He was consequently dismissed and later admitted he was on heroin and crack at the time of the incident.

The early controversy did little to stunt Brand’s career trajectory, with the height of his fame yet to come.

TV breakthrough

His breakthrough came in the mid-2000s when he was selected to front Big Brother's Big Mouth, the spin-off programme that accompanied Channel 4's hugely popular reality show. The role turned him into a household name and showcased the chaotic but charismatic style that would come to define much of his career.

As Brand's profile grew, so did his opportunities. He hosted radio shows, wrote newspaper columns and published bestselling memoirs, while becoming one of the most in-demand comedians in Britain.

Yet controversy was never far away.

Russell Brand at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood during a Big Brother eviction on August 5 2005 (PA)

Russell Brand and Paloma Faith during filming of the Graham Norton Show on June 14, 2012 (PA)

‘Sachsgate’

Throughout his career, Brand attracted headlines for his drug use, sexual exploits, political views and increasingly erratic public appearances. One of the most damaging episodes came in October 2008 when he resigned from the BBC following the infamous "Sachsgate" scandal.

Brand and broadcaster Jonathan Ross left a series of messages on actor Andrew Sachs's answering machine during an edition of The Russell Brand Show, including a crude reference by Ross about Brand's relationship with Sachs' granddaughter Georgina Baillie.

Screen grab of Russell Brand when he announced his resignation from his Radio 2 show non October 29, 2008 (PA)

The incident was exposed in a highly critical Mail on Sunday piece which led to a public outcry, Brand left the BBC and Ross was suspended.

Despite the scandal, Brand's rise continued.

Hollywood star

He enjoyed a successful Hollywood career, appearing in films including St Trinians, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Arthur and Rock of Ages.

His flamboyant rock-star character Aldous Snow became one of his most successful screen creations.

He newfound fame stateside saw him star alongside Hollywood A-listers like Adam Sandler in the Disney film Bedtime Stories, and Helen Mirren and Felicity Jones in Julie Taymor’s 2010 version of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Russell Brand at Jonah Hill at a promotional shoot for the film Get Him To The Greek, by Tower Bridge, on June 20, 2010 (PA)

Brand also developed a career as a voice actor, being cast as Dr Nefario in Universal Studios’ hit-movie Despicable Me and as E.B in the 2011 animated film Hop.

His Hollywood success prompted Brand to open his own production company in the Golden State, operating out of the Warner Bros Studio in Burbank.

Katy Perry marriage

His celebrity status reached another level when he married American pop superstar Katy Perry in 2010.

The pair first met during the filming of the sequel of Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2009 and later started dating after meeting again at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Within a year, they were married at a Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, India. The star-studded guest list saw the likes of Jonathan Ross and David Walliams in attendance.

The marriage lasted little more than a year before the pair divorced in 2012.

In an autobiographical documentary released by the American popstar after their divorce, the reality of the couple’s relationship was aired for all to see, with the couple facing difficulties navigating their work schedules and on whether to start a family.

Brand was reportedly eligible to claim as much as half of Ms Perry’s $44 million fortune that she’d earned during their brief married, but he declined.

Russell Brand, Taylor and Katy Perry at the Grammy Awards in Beverly Hills on January 30, 2010 (Getty Images for NARAS)

Katy Perry and Russell Brand met during the filming of the sequel of Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2009 (Getty Images for NARAS)

Katy Perry and Russell Brand attending the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)

Political career

By the mid-2010s, however, Brand's focus had begun to shift away from mainstream entertainment.

Having publicly overcome longstanding addiction problems, he increasingly turned towards political commentary, self-help content, spirituality and discussion of social issues.

Russell Brand interviewed Ed Miliband when he was Labour leader during the 2015 election campaign (Russell Brand/YouTube/PA)

He began guest editing on the current affairs magazine The New Statesman, and made appearances on programmes like Question Time and Newsnight.

Brand stopped short of ever running as an MP, instead arguing for alternative systems of government.

One of his most watched interviews was with current Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in 2015 - who was Labour leader at the time.

Laura Gallacher

After briefly dating in 2007, he rekindled a relationship with writer Laura Gallacher in 2015.

The daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernie Gallacher first met the comedian in 2007 when they were introduced by Ms Gallacher’s sister Kirsty, a presenter on Sky Sports who shared an agent with Brand.

At the time, Brand had told Ms Gallacher that he was not interested in monogamy, being 11 years her senior, and they parted ways.

Russell Brand arrives with wife Laura Gallacher at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial on Wednesday, October 14 (AFP/Getty)

Laura Gallacher stood by her husband’s side throughout the trial (Getty)

They reconnected eight years later shortly after Brand’s divorce from Katy Perry and married two years later.

Their wedding was attended by friends, family, and their eldest daughter, Mabel. The couple went on to have two more children; Peggy in 2018, and a son in 2023.

A children’s author and wellness advocate, she has on occasion made appearances in her husband’s online content.

Ms Gallacher has been catapulted into the spotlight since her husband’s trial, having previously preferred to keep out of the public eye.

She gave evidence at the trial in support of his character and arrived virtually everyday with him at court to attend proceedings.

Online career

As traditional television appearances became less frequent, Brand reinvented himself online.

His YouTube channels and podcast attracted millions of followers as he discussed politics, media, current affairs and what he described as alternative ways of understanding the world.

Russell Brand pictured on his YouTube channel in 2023 (PA)

On his platforms, Brand frequently criticised governments, mainstream media organisations and large institutions, presenting himself as an independent voice challenging established narratives.

By 2025, he had relocated from Henley-on-Thames to Florida, where he was reported to be living with his family. He said he had left Britain because he believed powerful institutions were targeting him.

"I don't live in the United Kingdom anymore," he said in a video posted online. "I personally have experienced how the media, government and judiciary, if you suddenly become an inconvenience, will find ways to attack and shut you down."

Even in recent years, Brand remained active as a live performer, although he was no longer filling arenas on the scale of his 2009 Scandalous tour, which included London's O2 Arena. Instead, he continued touring theatres while maintaining a substantial online audience.

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