Tottenham injury update: Savio, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk latest news and return dates

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Tottenham fans will have been buoyed by the news that Savio could return for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Leeds.

The winger had looked bright after finally joining Spurs from Manchester City in the summer, before picking up a muscular issue during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in October.

But Savio could be involved when Spurs visit Leeds in the final round of Premier League fixtures before the November international break.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi allayed fears that ex-Leeds youngster Archie Gray was injured after being replaced at half-time during Spurs’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

It turns out the decision was tactical, with Gray already on a yellow card. The midfielder-turned-defender might not have started the game had Pedro Porro been confident in playing the full 90 minutes.

The Spanish international came off the bench to replace Gray, having admitted that he was not 100 per cent ready to start.

Both Gray and Porro will be available for selection this weekend. Here is all the latest Tottenham injury news and return dates.

Savio

De Zerbi’s most recent comments regarding Savio’s muscle injury suggested a return after the November international break, but reports now claim that the Brazilian has been spotted training with his team-mates this week.

Whether the winger will be match fit enough to play any minutes against Leeds remains to be seen.

Potential return date: Saturday November 7, vs Leeds (A)

Return: Savio could play some part when Tottenham travel to Leeds this weekend (Getty)

Tosin Adarabioyo

An impressive first start for Tosin Adarabioyo against Coventry remains the defender’s last display in a Spurs shirt, with the ex-Chelsea man picking up a calf issue.

He was omitted for the trip to his former employers, as well as the victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

Potential return date: Saturday November 7, vs Leeds (A)

Lucas Bergvall

Lucas Bergvall is another player injured in October that could recover in time to be involved against Leeds. After picking up a knock against Manchester United, the initial timeline given was a fortnight out of action.

That has stretched a little bit further, with Bergvall missing the last three games for Spurs.

De Zerbi’s quotes at the time explained: “Bergvall had a problem in Manchester early on in the first chance he created for [Dominic] Solanke.

“He felt pain in his knee but felt fine and on Sunday he came to the training ground and he'll be out for two weeks.”

De Zerbi said last week that he thinks Bergvall will be back before the international break.

Potential return date: Saturday November 7, vs Leeds (A)

Sidelined: Lucas Bergvall picked up a knee injury against Manchester United (Getty)

Mykhailo Mudryk

Signed on loan from Chelsea in the summer, Mudryk played just one game before picking up an ankle injury in training back in September.

De Zerbi stated the timeframe for the “stupid” injury was six to eight weeks, with it originally hoped that the Ukrainian could be involved by late October.

Absent from the matchday squad that beat Palace, De Zerbi said Mudryk was likely to be back after the international break.

Potential return date: Late November

Xavi Simons

New reports suggest that Xavi Simons will enter the final phase of his recovery this month and return to first-team training, having only ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) back in April.

Simons suffered the injury against Wolves and was predicted to return early in 2027.

The Dutchman posted footage of himself training on the grass last month and his early comeback would be a massive boost for De Zerbi.

Potential return date: December

Surprise news: The early return of Xavi Simons would be a huge boost for Tottenham (Getty)

Wilson Odobert

Frenchman Wilson Odobert is another Spurs player recovering from an ACL injury. The former Burnley man sustained his tear against Newcastle in February.

The typical timeframe for an ACL recovery would have the winger available to Spurs in December, but De Zerbi’s recent comments put that timeline under some doubt.

The Italian stated: “I don't know, because he has not started yet to work with us.

“I have no idea [when he will return].”

Potential return date: December

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