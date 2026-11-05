Who is favourite to be the next James Bond? Callum Turner leads race ahead of Jack Lowden

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Callum Turner has emerged as the current favourite to become the next James Bond, with the actor leading the betting odds ahead of Jack Lowden following reported final screen tests for the iconic 007 role.

The search for Daniel Craig's successor is reportedly entering its final stages, with a shortlist of actors said to have been invited to audition for the coveted part.

Turner, 36, and Slow Horses star Lowden, also 36, are among the leading contenders, alongside The Crown actor Josh O'Connor.

Callum Turner married pop star Dua Lipa in a low-key ceremony earlier this year (PA Wire)

According to the latest odds listed by Oddschecker, Turner is priced at 4/7 to become the next James Bond, putting him firmly ahead of his closest competition.

Lowden is second favourite at 5/2, while Challengers star O'Connor is further behind at 9/1.

The betting figures also suggest Turner is the public's preferred choice, accounting for 67 per cent of bets placed on who will be the next James Bond, compared with 33 per cent for Lowden.

The Crown actor Josh O'Connor is among the contenders (Getty)

Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan has also thrown his support behind Turner, describing him as "so strong" in a recent interview. Brosnan previously worked with the actor on the 2017 film The Only Living Boy in New York.

However, no casting decision has been officially announced, and fans are still waiting to discover who will take over the famous licence to kill.

Who else is in the running to become the next James Bond?

While Turner and Lowden are currently leading the betting, several other actors remain in contention.

Among the names listed by Oddschecker are The Crown star Josh O'Connor, who is priced at 9/1, and Gladiator II actor Joseph Quinn, who has also featured in speculation surrounding the role.

Pattinson’s odds to play the next 007 stands at 16/1 (PA Wire)

Other potential contenders include:

Paddy Gibson – 14/5

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – 14/5

Donal Finn – 54/5

Robert Pattinson – 16/1

James Norton – 25/1

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 28/1

Theo James – 33/1

Henry Cavill – 20/1

Richard Madden – 16/1

Tom Holland – 40/1

Idris Elba – 50/1

Taron Egerton – 66/1

The list also includes Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson and Bridgerton favourite Jonathan Bailey.

However, not all the names in the betting market are necessarily part of the reported final shortlist, and the odds are subject to change.

Who has played James Bond before?

The next actor to take on the role will become the seventh official James Bond in the long-running film franchise.

The actor chosen will replace Daniel Craig (PA Archive)

Since the first official Bond film, Dr No, was released in 1962, six actors have portrayed the British secret agent, including:

Sean Connery (1962-1971): The first actor to play Bond in the official film series, appearing in Dr No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever.

George Lazenby (1969): Took over from Connery for one film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Roger Moore (1973-1985): Played Bond in seven films, including Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me and A View to a Kill.

Timothy Dalton (1987-1989): Starred in two films, The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

Pierce Brosnan (1995-2002): Played the spy in four films, beginning with GoldenEye and ending with Die Another Day.

Daniel Craig (2006-2021): The most recent 007, starring in five films, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and his final outing, No Time To Die.

When will the next James Bond be announced?

There is currently no confirmed date for the announcement, although producer Amy Pascal has suggested the end of 2026 is a possibility.

Idris Elba remains among the names in the betting to become the next James Bond, despite previously dismissing the speculation as “never legit” and “always just a rumour” (PA Wire)

The next instalment, which will be the 26th official James Bond film, is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been brought on to write the screenplay, while Pascal and David Heyman will produce.

Production is expected to begin in 2027, with the next chapter of the franchise marking a new era under Amazon MGM Studios.

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