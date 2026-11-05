Harry Kane salary: How much will England captain earn on record-breaking Bayern Munich contract?

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Harry Kane’s phenomenal 2026 just gets better and better, with the England captain signing a lucrative new contract with Bayern Munich - reportedly becoming the highest-paid player in Europe when it comes to base salary.

Last week, Kane was named Ballon d’Or winner after a goal-laden 2025/26 season, having scored 73 times in 65 games for club and country. With 61 goals for Bayern, Kane helped the Bavarian side win the DFB Pokal, German Super Cup and the Bundesliga, as well as reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Since arriving in Germany from Tottenham for £86million in 2023, Kane has grabbed 156 goals in 161 total matches. After proving he can still score at an unbelievable rate, Bayern moved to tie their star down as he approached the final six months of his previous deal.

Kane certainly becomes the best-paid player in Bayern’s history, with reports suggesting that the 33-year-old is set to earn around £400,000 a week. That is before any bonuses are accounted for, with the new deal earning him similar wages to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid did not have to pay a fee to secure Mbappe’s services, with the Frenchman arriving at the Bernabeu in 2024 on a free transfer. BBC Sport reported at the time that Mbappe would earn £12.8m a season, working out to a base salary just shy of £250,000 a week.

However, that does not include a £128m signing-on bonus that will be paid out over the course of his five-year contract, effectively doubling Mbappe’s salary.

Spanish rivals Barcelona have two players reportedly paid around £26.06m a season in gross wages. Summer arrival Rodri was given a similar deal to teenage star Lamine Yamal, who finished third in Ballon d’Or voting behind runner-up Mbappe and winner Kane.

Including bonuses, World Cup winners Rodri and Yamal are believed to earn around £500,000 a week at the Camp Nou.

Done deal: Harry Kane has committed his future to Bayern Munich until 2029 (Getty)

Haaland signed a contract in January 2025 that tied his future to Manchester City for the best part of a decade. It has been reported that the total package for the deal that lasts until 2034 is worth £260m, which would work out to around £500,000 a week.

However, it is unclear how much of Haaland’s contract is guaranteed wages, nor what percentage of the deal is based on bonuses.

Even Haaland’s contract pales in comparison to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in the world who just announced his shock retirement from international duty with Portugal. The 41-year-old’s latest Al-Nassr contract is worth a reported £492m for just two years, with further benefits such as shares in the club.

Thanks to the MLS Players Association, we know for a fact that Lionel Messi receives an annual base salary of £18.5m from Inter Miami, paid by David Beckham’s club at least £355,750 a week. Similar to Ronaldo, Messi’s contract contains the option to buy stakes in the franchise.

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