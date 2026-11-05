Police hunt woman after racially aggravated assault at London station

Police want to speak to this woman in relation to a racially aggravated assault BTP

Police are investigating the racially aggravated assault of a woman at a train station in east London.

At around 9.15pm on Friday 9 October, at Harold Wood railway station, the victim was racially abused by a woman on a platform at the station. The victim then left the station.

Whilst waiting outside the station, the victim was approached by the same woman who then hit and kicked her.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information which could help their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 265 of 14 October.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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