Cristiano Ronaldo statement in full after stunning retirement decision

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Cristiano Ronaldoconfirmed that he would retire from international football in a shock announcement on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old calls time on his illustrious 23-year career playing for his country, where he scored 146 goals in 234 games, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the history of men’s international football.

He lifted the European Championships in 2016, and he also won two Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

At last summer’s World Cup, the striker could not stop his side crashing out in the last 16 against Spain, when Mikel Merino netted a last-minute winner.

Now, the curtain has come down on his international journey, just weeks after his historic rival Lionel Messi did the same with Argentina.

He had been suspended by the Portuguese FA last month for 30 days, as well as receiving a £215 fine, after storming out of the Nations League camp having fallen out with manager Jorge Jesus.

In an emotional five-minute video posted to his social media channels, Ronaldo addressed the Portuguese people.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain's armband of the national team that belongs to all of us,” he began.

"I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world.

"Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future.

"It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart.

"I am bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever.

"When I look back and think about everything I experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people.

"I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to Portugal. I see millions of Portuguese people whom I never met personally, but who became part of my life.

"Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

"Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always tried to push beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history.

"I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt.

"There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember today.

"I also failed. I also suffered. There were moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they wanted so badly. But I never gave up.

"And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

Young star: Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2006 World Cup (PA)

"Over these years, I learned some very simple things: goals come and go, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken, but there is something that time can never erase.

"The place I hold in people's hearts.

"If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it.

"Because being Portuguese is also about that.

"We suffer together. We get back up together. We believe again.

"Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, and new generations who believe it is possible to reach places no one has reached before.

"Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself.

"To my national team teammates, I want to leave a special message.

"Thank you for every run, every hug, every argument, every moment of silence before stepping onto the pitch, every victory we celebrated together, and every defeat that made us stronger.

"I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone, and you are all part of my story.

"To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, staff members, and the many people who worked with me throughout these years, thank you.

"Many of you never appeared in the photographs, but without you, none of those photographs would have been possible.

"To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me.

"Thank you for understanding the absences, the sacrifices, and the moments when the national team had to take up a space that also belonged to you.

"If I made it this far, it was because we always walked hand in hand.

"And to the Portuguese people, to every Portuguese person around the world, I want to tell you one last thing.

"There is an image that I will always carry with me.

European champion: Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

"A moment when the national anthem begins.

"I look around me. I see my teammates. I see the stands.

"I see children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. I see Portuguese people who travelled from so far away just to be there.

"And during those moments, we stop being different.

"There are no clubs. There are no colours. There are no classes. There are no professions. There are no opinions.

"There is only one passion: Portugal.

"That is the feeling I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Today, my journey on the pitch with the national team comes to an end.

"I leave with my head held high, proud of the journey I have taken and knowing that I gave everything I had for Portugal.

"But I will never stop being one of you.

"I will continue to suffer, to feel the excitement, and to celebrate every Portuguese victory, just as I always have.

Nations League triumph: Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

"I spent my life working to become the best player in the world.

"Today, I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world.

"Thank you for these 23 years.

"Thank you for believing in me.

"Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a ball.

"The number 7 shirt remains, but the pride of having worn it will be mine forever.

"Portugal will always be a part of me. Forever."

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