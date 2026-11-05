Feltham murder: Man arrested after woman found dead in West London

A murder probe has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Chertsey Road, Feltham Google Street View

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered in West London.

The 26-year-old was found on the afternoon of Thursday as officers visited an address in Chertsey Road, Feltham, to carry out a welfare check.

Shortly after a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains for observation, a Metropolitan Police spokeseperson said.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, as will formal identification.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the police investigation, said: “As always, our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this painful time.

“We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern for the community. I’d like to reassure them that that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and our officers acted quickly to detain a suspect.”

Anyone with information – particularly doorbell or dashcam footage from the area – is asked to contact police via 101, and quote 01/8264940/26.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Read More

£80million cocaine smuggling plot foiled by a lorry driver's tea break

Dozens protest as Supreme Court begins hearing appeal against Palestine Action ban

How Met cops used Oyster card data to catch prolific London burglars

Killer’s sentence for murdering ‘defenceless’ Henry Nowak too short, court told