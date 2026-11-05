Harry Kane signs record-breaking Bayern Munich contract to become Europe's highest-paid player

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Harry Kane has signed a lucrative new contract at Bayern Munich that is believed to make him the highest-paid player in Europe by base salary.

Kane has committed his future to the Bundesliga giants until the end of the 2028/29 season.

The 33-year-old’s new deal comes just over a week after he beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or award.

It follows months of negotiations with Bayern chiefs over the finer details, though both parties were confident throughout those talks that a breakthrough would eventually be found.

Kane had this season entered the final year of the contract he initially signed with Bayern in 2023 when he left Tottenham to join the German club for €100million (£86m).

Kane, who scored a club-record 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern across all competitions last season, said: “I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

Kane has won three Golden Boot awards in Germany and two Bundesliga titles so far. In last season’s German Cup final, he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Stuttgart as Bayern won the trophy for the first time in six years.

In late September, Kane had said: “We're still talking, we're in good talks [over a new contract], I'll be honest, we're fairly close.

“There's still some things that we need to iron out but I'm happy there. I think it won't be too long before there's some sort of announcement.”

Kane will overtake Peter Shilton to become the outright most-capped player in the history of the England men’s national team when he next makes an appearance for his country.

The Three Lions host Croatia at Wembley in the Nations League next Thursday before travelling to face Spain.

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