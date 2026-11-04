Five key quotes slamming Trump after Republicans are hammered in US midterms

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Donald Trump was hit with a wave of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic as the Republicans suffered heavy losses in the US midterms.

The Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in results far worse than expected for the US president.

Trump, who was swiftly branded a “lame duck president”, was not standing in the elections but had sought to woo voters by telling them to pretend his name was on the ballot paper.

But in a remarkable sweep, the Democrats won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

The Democrats also flipped numerous seats in the House of Representives in states including Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina.

US Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat from Georgia, branded Donald Trump a ‘lame duck president’ (AFP/Getty)

In the face of the crushing losses, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

He congratulated the Democrats and said: “They did a good job. They worked very hard.”

However, the US president was swiftly blasted by political opponents and criticised by allies.

Here are five key quotes following the historic results:

Democrat US senator Jon Ossoff, who was re-elected in Georgia, said: “In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption, and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J Trump.”

Donald Trump has clashed repeatedly with Lord Sadiq Khan (PA Archive)

In Britain, Lord Sadiq Khan fired off a scathing attack on Trump.

The Mayor of London, who has clashed repeatedly with the US president, posted on X: “Congratulations to Democrats on a huge victory last night.

“With a focus on hope, unity and supporting families with the cost of living - their campaign was a true rejection of the damaging and divisive politics of Donald Trump.”

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a midterm campaign rally (AFP/Getty)

Former US president Barack Obama, who has come under attack from Trump, messaged: "Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face."

Mr Obama campaigned strongly for the Democrats in the elections including in Georgia.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Getty)

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of the US president, stressed: “Yesterday, the American people voted against policies that only serve to impoverish people. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate denial and against the privileges of the elites.”

Mr Sanchez, who himself is facing elections, added: “It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain.”

US Senator Ron Johnson, Republican from Wisconsin, who was not standing for re-election (AFP/Getty)

As Democrats were celebrating across America, recriminations were flying among Republicans as the results came in following the November 3 elections.

"President Trump did tell the electorate to pretend his name was on the ballot - apparently they took him at his word and this has been the result," Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who has represented Wisconsin since 2011 but was not up for re-election, told the BBC.

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