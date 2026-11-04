England squad runners and riders: Who will Thomas Tuchel pick as wildcard options emerge?

London Standard

England are braced for two big encounters this month as they bid to reach March’s Nations League quarter-finals — but Thomas Tuchel first has some selection dilemmas to solve.

The Three Lions head coach will on Friday name his final squad of 2026, as England prepare to face Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before travelling to take on Spain on November 15.

While plenty of names pick themselves, there are also some very tight calls the England head coach must make. Here, Standard Sport separates the definites from the likelys — and the likely-nots…

Certain call-ups

Harry Kane

The Ballon d’Or winner and England captain is as definite a call-up as you could possibly imagine ahead of a record-breaking 126th cap.

Harry Kane is set to make history. (Getty)

Ezri Konsa

Has been sensational since swapping Aston Villa for Arsenal and is fast becoming England’s best centre-back.

Jude Bellingham

The Real Madrid man was magnificent in the last international break and will be central to what they do against Croatia and Spain this month.

Jordan Pickford

Faces genuine competition for the No1 spot for the first time in his England career but will be in, of course.

Elliot Anderson

Has made an excellent start to life at Manchester City and is integral in England’s midfield.

Declan Rice

Still the man Tuchel trusts most in midfield and will be back in after missing the last international break as Arsenal wangled him a rest.

Lewis Hall

Many will feel he should have been England’s first-choice left-back at the World Cup and has the chance to cement that role now.

Anthony Gordon

Really has seemed to come of age and reach a new level since joining Barcelona. Crucial now.

James Trafford

The man pushing Pickford all the way as the two men eye up the first-choice goalkeeper role at Euro 2028 on home soil.

Morgan Rogers

Has made a very successful start to life at Chelsea, and Tuchel has long been a big fan.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (AFP/Getty)

Likely picks

Jarrad Branthwaite

Was excellent against Newcastle in Everton’s win on Monday and after a call-up last time out could well get another.

Dean Henderson

Was injured during the last international break but is back between the sticks now for Crystal Palace and therefore likely to dislodge Jason Steele as third-choice goalkeeper.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Scoring for fun for Leeds United and likely to get his chance for England again.

Marc Guehi

Not having a particularly good season at City from an individual perspective but is still clearly one of the country’s best centre-backs.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Versatile positionally, playing pretty regularly, and the scorer of the very first goal of Tuchel’s tenure back in March 2025.

James Garner

A key man for Everton and a midfielder the England head coach is fond of. Could well get another chance for the national team this month.

Rio Ngumoha (PA)

Rio Ngumoha

Tuchel is a member of the Rio Ngumoha fan club, and the Liverpool winger would be unlucky to miss out this month.

Jarell Quansah

Produced some solid performances at right-back last time out and will probably be in again.

Eberechi Eze

Another player the head coach has always shown a liking to. Able to play through the middle or out on the left, and Marcus Rashford being out injured may prove no bad thing for his chances.

Nico O’Reilly

Not as integral to City under Enzo Maresca as he was under Pep Guardiola but a very popular England player sure to make it in.

Jordan Henderson

Was absent from Chelsea’s 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester United due to illness but his form is likely to see him into the squad, despite 36 years of age, provided he has recovered from illness.

Noni Madueke

Going to be a beneficiary for club and country from Bukayo Saka’s injury. It will mean greater game time.

Cole Palmer (Getty)

50-50 calls

Cole Palmer

Tuchel remains frustrated with how many camps Palmer drops out of. Will he try once more to get the chance to work with him in the flesh this month?

Ben White

Playing a fair amount at right-back for Arsenal and that is a position where England have problems after Reece James’s injury.

Djed Spence

Tuchel was unable to call on him due to injury last time out but the Inter Milan man was a big part and a larger-than-life character in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Kobbie Mainoo

It is pretty impossible to predict week to week what will happen next in the world of Kobbie Mainoo. Therefore, a 50-50 call.

Josh King

The 19-year-old is shouldering a lot of the responsibility at Fulham right now and was called up as a training player into England’s pre-World Cup camp in June.

Levi Colwill

Tuchel has never seemed to hold Colwill hugely in favour, but the Chelsea man is playing every week. Centre-back could potentially need an extra body considering both Trevoh Chalobah and John Stones are injured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Was perhaps only back in the squad last month due to the lack of right-back alternatives and it would not be surprising if he missed out this time.

Will Lankshear (Getty)

Slim hope

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Has never been called up for England before but that is increasingly a grievance for Everton fans, who love the impact the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has on their team.

Will Lankshear

He’s playing in the Championship for Middlesborough but the former Spurs striker is banging goals in and has 15 goals in 16 games in all competitions. Is it the worst shout to ponder whether Tuchel might take a punt on the 21-year-old?

Phil Foden

Scored a cracking hat-trick in the Champions League against AEK Athens that will have impressed Tuchel, but will he get the recall after missing the World Cup?

Josh Acheampong

Shows so much maturity at centre-back for Chelsea, defying his only 20 years of age.

James Maddison

Has had a massive impact on Tottenham since returning from his ACL injury and might just be in with an outside shout of a return to the England setup.

Jason Steele

Was the third-choice goalkeeper last time out but that was largely because Dean Henderson was injured. Will likely have to step aside this time.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Is not enjoying a fruitful season with Nottingham Forest and while he is one of the country’s most talented players, that might not be enough.

Adam Wharton (Getty)

Harvey Barnes

Was recalled in March after six years in the international wilderness. An outside bet.

Dan Burn

Playing more regularly for Newcastle but is now 34 years of age and perhaps Tuchel will feel his time has come and gone.

Archie Gray

Continues to shine at Spurs and it does feel like only a matter of time before the versatile 20-year-old progresses from the England youth setup to the senior team.

Jayden Bogle

This is a rogue shout, but Bogle has been so impressive at wing-back for Leeds that perhaps Tuchel might take a look.

Rico Lewis

Was only called up with one game left of the last international break due to enough players dropping out that the squad needed cover. Would be surprising if he is back in.

Adam Wharton

Has played for England on four occasions in the past but Tuchel doesn’t fancy him in his midfield and it would be a shock if the Palace man were included.

Read More

Transfer news LIVE: Shock Arsenal move, Kroupi twist; Man Utd stunner

Chelsea injury update: Pedro, Martinez and Lacroix latest return dates

Arsenal injury update: Konsa, Saliba and Saka latest return dates