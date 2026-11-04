How Met cops used Oyster card data to catch prolific London burglars

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two prolific burglars have been jailed after detectives used Oyster card travel data to link them to a series of London burglaries in which a Rolex watch and gold jewellery were stolen.

Clirim Ferizi, 26, was caught on CCTV topping up his Oyster at Ruislip Underground station in west London after a burglary, which he had travelled to using the bus and Tube.

He and Oresti Saliaj, 40, had been targeting homes belonging to south Asian families, the Metropolitan Police said, believing they would find expensive jewellery.

Ferizi was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, the force said.

Detectives began investigating after the Ruislip burglary on February 27 and through examining CCTV, forensic evidence, mobile phone and Oyster card data, they linked the pair to other incidents.

CCTV captured the men breaking into the home on Shenley Avenue and leaving shortly afterwards with a bag of valuable items.

Oresti Saliaj (Metropolitan Police/Press Association)

They were then seen on CCTV boarding a bus back towards Ruislip Underground station where Ferizi topped up his Oyster card before tapping into the station.

The following day, both men forced entry into a house on Marsh Road in Harrow.

CCTV captured them inside the victim’s home and searching each room before leaving shortly afterwards. Detectives went to the house, collected DNA and trawled through further footage.

Both men had concealed their identities with face coverings while inside the victim’s home, so officers instead analysed the pair’s travel history.

After tracing their steps, footage showed both men arriving at Pinner Underground station and travelling on a bus towards the second victim’s address.

After the burglary took place, Ferizi and Saliaj made their way back to Pinner Underground station to leave the area.

Detectives also found Saliaj and an unknown man had broken into a house in Oakleigh Park North in Barnet, north London, and stolen a Rolex watch worth £7,000 and other jewellery and handbags of value on January 30.

Clirim Ferizi (Metropolitan Police/Press Association)

Officers arrested Ferizi, of Tookey Close, Harrow, and Saliaj on March 23 for burglary offences, while Ferizi was further arrested for possession of class A drugs.

Their Oyster cards were found, analysed and provided a digital record of timestamps detailing the pair’s movements during and after each burglary, while also corroborating CCTV evidence.

Saliaj, of Wembley Park Drive, Brent, was previously sentenced to three years and six months in prison on April 22 at the same court, the Met said.

Detective Sergeant Ross Smith, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “These offenders deliberately targeted families in their own homes, causing emotional distress and fear to their victims.

“This investigation brought together a range of evidence, including Oyster card data, which strengthened the case and helped build a strong evidential picture, placing both offenders at the scene of each burglary.

“We know burglary has a lasting impact on victims, and we’re committed to pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice. Our approach is working, with burglary down by 6 per cent across London over the last year, demonstrating the impact of increased patrols and targeted action.”

Read More

£80million cocaine smuggling plot foiled by a lorry driver's tea break

Dozens protest as Supreme Court begins hearing appeal against Palestine Action ban

Two London knife crime hotspots targeted as Government launches crackdown campaign

Henry Nowak killer’s bid to reduce murder sentence to be heard