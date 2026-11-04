Who are Scott Parker's backroom team? West Ham legends reunite for new era

Promotion specialist: Scott Parker has previously led Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley to the Premier League PA

West Ham have announced the appointment of Scott Parker as their new head coach to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

Parker quickly succeeds Nuno, who was sacked on Tuesday morning after West Ham’s 3-1 defeat by West Brom, as the Irons look to get their automatic promotion bid back on track.

The former West Ham midfielder is seen as a safe pair of hands given his knowledge of the club and vast previous experience in getting teams promoted from the Championship.

West Ham are currently eighth in the Championship table, having won six of their first 13 league games, and take on Cardiff on Wednesday night, with Parker set to be in the dugout.

The 46-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April following confirmation of their relegation from the Premier League, will be joined by first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine, while Mark Noble will also be working closely with the squad.

The permanent structure of Parker’s backroom staff has yet to be announced, but Standard Sport has assessed who will assist the former England international during his first game at the helm in Wales.

Mark Noble

A club legend and former team-mate of Parker’s, Noble became West Ham’s sporting director in January 2023 but now looks set for a more hands-on role within the backroom team.

It is unclear just what job Noble, who made 550 appearances for West Ham as a player, will undertake and where he will fit in as Parker looks to settle on a permanent backroom structure over the coming weeks.

Steve Potts

Another former West Ham player with more than 500 appearances to his name, Potts was promoted from academy coach to Nuno’s backroom team in October 2025 after impressing on an interim basis following the Portuguese’s arrival at the club.

He helped bridge the gap between the club’s academy and the first team, with Nuno handing chances to youngsters such as Freddie Potts, Mohamadou Kante, Airidas Golambeckis and Ezra Mayers last season.

Gerard Prenderville

Prenderville worked in West Ham’s academy before being promoted to Nuno’s backroom team last season.

He was part of the Under-18s coaching team in 2022/23 when West Ham won the FA Youth Cup, beating Arsenal 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Prenderville has played an important role in the development of several academy-turned-first-team players.

Billy Lepine

A West Ham fan, Lepine was appointed head of academy goalkeeping in November 2020 before being promoted to Nuno’s backroom team.

He worked alongside Nuno’s long-time assistant, Rui Barbosa, as a goalkeeping coach and helped Mads Hermansen re-establish himself as the club’s first-choice option after he was dropped from the side under Graham Potter.

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