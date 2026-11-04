Man City XI vs RB Leipzig: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

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Manchester City are nearly at full strength for today’s Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig.

Antoine Semenyo is Man City’s one long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury in the win over Ipswich last month, keeping him out of the last four matches across all competitions as a result.

The Ghana international, along with youngsters Ryan McAidoo and Kaden Braithwaite, was not spotted during Tuesday’s open training session before flying out to Germany, but Enzo Maresca still has a near complete squad to choose from.

There is, however, a decision to make in goal as Gianluigi Donnarumma has looked shaky in recent weeks and the City boss has made it clear that the Italian is not a guaranteed starter.

“I think it is one thing to say that in this moment it is Gigio [Donnarumma] plus 10, and another thing to say undroppable,” Maresca said before the loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

“They are two different things. There is no player that is undroppable but in this moment it is Gigio plus 10. In this moment I see it like this.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma has kept one clean sheet in his last six Man City appearances (Getty)

Geronimo Rulli staked his claim for a start with an impressive display in the Carabao Cup win over Brighton but may have to settle for a place on the bench again.

Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly are pushing for returns after dropping down to the bench at the weekend, while Ayyoub Bouaddi could be rested after starting the last two games.

Phil Foden is highly likely to start as he was chosen for pre-match press conference duties, though he might be asked to operate from the right-hand side as Rayan Cherki is recalled in the No10 role behind Erling Haaland.

Predicted Man City XI vs RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Injured: Semenyo

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday November 4, 2026

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

How to watch: TNT Sports

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