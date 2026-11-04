Crystal Palace learn Jean-Philippe Mateta appeal verdict after Tottenham red card

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Crystal Palace have failed with their appeal against Jean-Philippe Mateta’s red card against Tottenham.

The French striker will serve a three-match suspension following his early dismissal during Saturday’s 2-0 loss in north London.

Mateta was sent off in the 13th minute for a lunging challenge on Tottenham captain Micky van de Ven, making contact with his ankle.

He was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver following a VAR review, having initially only been booked, leaving struggling Palace to play most of the match against resurgent Spurs with 10 men.

Palace believed that the contact was accidental and launched an appeal in a bid to get Mateta’s ban overturned ahead of Sunday’s pivotal visit of Liverpool to Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

However, that has now been rejected by the Football Association (FA), meaning he will be absent against Liverpool and for the following two top-flight matches that take place after the November international break - against Coventry and Hull.

“An independent regulatory commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment in relation to Jean-Philippe Mateta,” the FA said in a statement.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was initially shown only a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver (Getty)

The suspension does not apply to European competition, so Mateta will be free to play in Palace’s upcoming Europa League games against Hoffenheim and Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old has made five appearances across all competitions so far this term, scoring once and spending time out with a hamstring injury.

His latest absence in the Premier League is another huge blow for under-fire Eagles manager Pierre Sage, whose future at the club remains subject to severe scrutiny before facing Liverpool and heading into another international break.

Palace have won just two of their first nine league games this season after hiring former Lens boss Sage to replace Oliver Glasner, sitting in the relegation zone with only seven points from nine matches.

It is thought that the Liverpool game could have a significant bearing on Sage’s position at Selhurst Park, having only been in post since June.

Before Liverpool’s visit, Palace host German club Hoffenheim on Thursday night, looking to improve on their current position of 15th in the league phase table in the Europa League.

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