Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Pedro Neto starts for Chelsea against Newcastle in the Premier League today ahead of Jadon Sancho.

There is one other change from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend, with Wesley Fofana replacing Tosin Adarabioyo in defence after returning from suspension.

Chelsea played an entirely second-string side in Thursday night’s 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with none of the players who started last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool featuring and several not even making the trip to Greece.

Maresca also has Cucurella available again after he missed the 2-1 loss at Anfield through suspension. Cucurella, however, played 90 minutes against Panathinaikos and Malo Gusto keeps his place at left-back today.

Fit-again Chelsea captain Reece James also starts after coming through his comeback at Liverpool unscathed.

Perhaps Maresca’s biggest decisions come in central midfield, where Enzo Fernandez again fails to dislodge Romeo Lavia, and on the left wing.

Chance: Pedro Neto has replaced Jadon Sancho for Chelsea against Newcastle (REUTERS)

Sancho has been first-choice in that position in recent weeks, but was hooked at half-time against Liverpool and the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Neto all either scored or assisted in the win in Athens on Thursday. Neto ends up getting the nod this afternoon.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Fernandez, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nkunku

Injured : Kellyman

Time and date : 2pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Venue : Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream : Sky Sports