THE STANDARD
Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today
By Malik Ouzia,2 days ago
Related SearchChelsea XIChelsea'S starting lineupPremier league gameNewcastle vs ChelseaInjury updatesPedro Neto
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
THE STANDARD4 hours ago
Tottenham player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Worst display of season settled by Micky van de Ven error
THE STANDARD2 days ago
Brighton vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD2 hours ago
Manchester United injury update: Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Antony latest news and return dates
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
Woman attacks man with glass bottle leaving him with serious facial injuries in 'homophobic assault'
THE STANDARD3 hours ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD5 hours ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
The Standard 100: London's leading figures in Media, Fashion, the Royal Family (and those Behind the Scenes)
THE STANDARD3 hours ago
THE STANDARD5 hours ago
Top architects Foster + Partners face court over death after window pane fell from luxury Thames flats
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD3 hours ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
THE STANDARD9 hours ago
THE STANDARD23 hours ago
THE STANDARD11 hours ago
The Lantern24 days ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
THE STANDARD5 hours ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0