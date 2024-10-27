Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Chelsea XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

    By Malik Ouzia,

    2 days ago

    Pedro Neto starts for Chelsea against Newcastle in the Premier League today ahead of Jadon Sancho.

    There is one other change from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend, with Wesley Fofana replacing Tosin Adarabioyo in defence after returning from suspension.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS NEWCASTLE LIVE!

    Chelsea played an entirely second-string side in Thursday night’s 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with none of the players who started last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool featuring and several not even making the trip to Greece.

    Maresca also has Cucurella available again after he missed the 2-1 loss at Anfield through suspension. Cucurella, however, played 90 minutes against Panathinaikos and Malo Gusto keeps his place at left-back today.

    Fit-again Chelsea captain Reece James also starts after coming through his comeback at Liverpool unscathed.

    Perhaps Maresca’s biggest decisions come in central midfield, where Enzo Fernandez again fails to dislodge Romeo Lavia, and on the left wing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOKbO_0wO2EOug00
    Chance: Pedro Neto has replaced Jadon Sancho for Chelsea against Newcastle (REUTERS)

    Sancho has been first-choice in that position in recent weeks, but was hooked at half-time against Liverpool and the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Neto all either scored or assisted in the win in Athens on Thursday. Neto ends up getting the nod this afternoon.

    Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

    Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Cucurella, Fernandez, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nkunku

    Injured : Kellyman

    Time and date : 2pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024

    Venue : Stamford Bridge

    TV channel and live stream : Sky Sports

    Related Search

    Chelsea XIChelsea'S starting lineupPremier league gameNewcastle vs ChelseaInjury updatesPedro Neto

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tottenham dealt fresh injury blow as Wilson Odobert suffers ‘serious’ setback
    THE STANDARD4 hours ago
    Tottenham player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Worst display of season settled by Micky van de Ven error
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Brighton vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Specialist ‘had to ask’ other experts about infections found in hospital
    THE STANDARD2 hours ago
    Manchester United injury update: Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Antony latest news and return dates
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Aftermath of 'assassination attempt' on former Bolivian leader shows car 'sprayed with bullets'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Woman attacks man with glass bottle leaving him with serious facial injuries in 'homophobic assault'
    THE STANDARD3 hours ago
    Dagenham stabbing: Man charged with murder after woman and two kids attacked in east London
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Parents of newborn who died week after birth question lack of Strep B testing
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Neal's Yard Dairy 'overwhelmed' with offers of support after theft of 22 tonnes of cheddar cheese
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    I lived in the Norwegian town where the sun doesn't rise — here's what I learnt about winter
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Standard 100: London's leading figures in Media, Fashion, the Royal Family (and those Behind the Scenes)
    THE STANDARD3 hours ago
    Mayan city discovered by accident centuries after it disappeared under jungle in Mexico
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    Top architects Foster + Partners face court over death after window pane fell from luxury Thames flats
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Why are armchair sleuths so obsessed with true crime cases like Lucy Letby’s?
    THE STANDARD3 hours ago
    Arrest as punch victim fights for life after hitting his head on pavement in Chelmsford city centre
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Tommy Robinson due in court over contempt claims for airing film at Trafalgar Square rally
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Stormont Justice Minister regrets McCartney victims may not be identified
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Who is Loomis? Singer embroiled in US national anthem mishap
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Suicidal woman prosecuted for TV Licence she 'thought abusive ex had paid'
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    Group of four jailed for plot to kidnap and falsely imprison a coroner
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago
    Working out but seeing no results? Try 'time blocking' to maximise fitness and weight loss
    THE STANDARD11 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern24 days ago
    British Airways axes all flights from London Gatwick airport to New York until 2025
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews - What critics have said about the new game
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    Travelling off-season in Turkey — Listen to the Standard podcast
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    F1 Driver Standings 2024: Lando Norris closes gap to Max Verstappen after Mexican Grand Prix
    THE STANDARD1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy