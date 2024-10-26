Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Johnny Depp honoured with lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival

    By Naomi Clarke,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30x7Rt_0wNfLt8N00
    Johnny Depp appeared at the Rome Film Festival (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) AP

    Johnny Depp has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival.

    The Hollywood star, 61, was recognised with the prize for his “extraordinary journey as a performer” before he presented his new directorial film to the audience, the Italian festival said.

    Titled Modi , Three Days On The Wing of Madness, it is described as a “72-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani, known as Modi”.

    Rome Film Festival shared photos to its Instagram of Depp holding the golden statue which was presented to him by the lead actor in Modi, Riccardo Scamarcio.

    For the event, the US actor donned a navy suit over a lemon shirt which he paired with a patterned tie that he left loose around his neck.

    The film festival also posted photos of the Oscar nominee meeting fans on the red carpet and posing for pictures ahead of the screening.

    Depp has starred in a host of films over the years but gained worldwide stardom for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

    He has frequently collaborated with director Tim Burton over the years including starring in Edward Scissorhands, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride , Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice In Wonderland.

    The actor has made a steady return to the spotlight in recent years following the conclusion of a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

    Read More

    James Franco says long friendship with Seth Rogen is 'over'

    Eddie Redmayne disagrees with Paul Mescal that workouts for acting roles ‘fun’

    From Noci to Flour & Grape, London’s top restaurants for perfect pasta

    Related Search

    Johnny DeppRome film festivalDepp'S defamation caseJohnny Depp'S careerModi filmSeth Rogen

    Comments / 6

    Add a Comment
    Patricia Palomino
    57m ago
    Congratulations on all your great work 👏.
    finzbar
    11h ago
    ✊️
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Johnny Depp shows off megawatt Hollywood smile after teeth transformation
    HELLO10 hours ago
    Bruce Springsteen biopic first look: Jeremy Allen White dons flannel shirt
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Pictured: Teenage motorcyclist, 16, stabbed to death in Islington as man charged with murder
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Couple ‘very much in love’ died from poison and gunshot wound, inquest hears
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Dagenham stabbing: Man charged with murder after woman and two kids attacked in east London
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Disabled passenger locked in railway station
    BBC5 hours ago
    Terminally ill Illinois woman meets her idol, Jelly Roll
    DC News Now1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Parents of newborn who died week after birth question lack of Strep B testing
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Strictly’s Shirley Ballas greets ‘brave’ children going on dream trip to Florida
    Indy1001 day ago
    Baby Lights Up With Joy When She Wears Her First Pair of Glasses and Sees Mom Clearly for First Time
    Happily10 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Little Bichon Frise Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    More than 120 die in Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines with Vietnam braced for destruction
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The celebrities who've won Halloween with their 2024 costumes
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    Top architects Foster + Partners face court over death after window pane fell from luxury Thames flats
    THE STANDARD10 hours ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Man who plotted prosecutor’s death still has delusional disorder, court hears
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Prince William: ‘I’ll show people how to prevent homelessness’
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Adult LEGO Lovers: Get Ready For A Night Of Building, Prizes, & More!
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Actor Timothée Chalamet crashes own lookalike contest in New York park causing pandemonium
    THE STANDARD1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy