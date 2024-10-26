Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Real Madrid XI vs Barcelona: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

    By Alex Young,

    2 days ago

    Carlo Ancelotti faced a big call over who to play in midfield when Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico tonight.

    Ancelotti has not tinkered too much with the side that came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA LIVE!

    But, with Rodrygo out injured, Real have been forced into changes at the Bernabeu.

    Jude Bellingham will sit behind a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, with Ancelotti facing a decision over whether to go with Luka Modric or Eduardo Camavinga in a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. He has opted for Camavinga.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5HIB_0wN19JUx00
    Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will hope to combine to sink Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

    Thibaut Courtois suffered a recurrence of an adductor injury against Dortmund, so Andriy Lunin will start in goal.

    Lucas Vazquez will continue at right-back, with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at centre-back and Ferland Mendy at left-back.

    Tchouameni will sit at the base of midfield ahead of Valverde and Camavinga.

    Mbappe will make his first appearance in El Clasico, while Vinicius Jr will be out to down Barcelona after his stunning hat-trick against Dortmund. The Brazilian is expected to be named Ballon d'Or winner on Monday.

    David Alaba and Dani Carvajal have already been ruled out, with Brahim Diaz on the bench, but midfielder Tchouameni is back after making his return from injury against Dortmund.

    Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

    Subs: Gonzalez, Vallejo, Mestre, Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Endrick

    Injured: Courtois, Rodrygo, Alaba, Carvajal

    Time and date: 8pm BST on Saturday October 26, 2024

    Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

    TV channel and live stream: Premier Sports 1 UK and Premier Sports GB Player

    Read More

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico - LIVE!

    Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineup and confirmed team news

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Clasico prediction, kick-off time, team news

    Related Search

    Real Madrid vs BarcelonaEl ClasicoReal Madrid lineupBarcelona injuriesMbappe'S performanceReal Madrid

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Clasico prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    'It's a potentially fatal dose': The superstrong ecstasy pills taking over London
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Dagenham stabbing: Man charged with murder after woman and two kids attacked in east London
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    New Zealand father of McCartney victims says he will never forgive predator
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    My secret to keeping a London fashion brand afloat as independent London businesses crumble all around me
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Why Anthony Taylor ruled out late Arsenal winner vs Liverpool as 'soft' verdict revealed
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Tommy Robinson due in court over contempt claims for airing film at Trafalgar Square rally
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    Aftermath of 'assassination attempt' on former Bolivian leader shows car 'sprayed with bullets'
    THE STANDARD3 hours ago
    England 3-4 Germany: Lionesses deservedly beaten in chaotic Wembley friendly
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Erik ten Hag addresses Diogo Dalot's huge missed chance in Manchester United's loss to West Ham
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    Tommy Robinson charged under Terrorism Act over mobile phone pin
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    F1 Driver Standings 2024: Lando Norris closes gap to Max Verstappen after Mexican Grand Prix
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Manchester United dealt big injury blow ahead of West Ham trip
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Max Verstappen outqualifies Lando Norris as Carlos Sainz takes pole position
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    Catterall vs Prograis: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Train company bringing evidence-free prosecutions against alleged fare dodgers in fast-track courts
    THE STANDARD2 hours ago
    Lafayette, San Diego: this maximalist hotel is a film lover's fantasy
    THE STANDARD1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy