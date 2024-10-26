Real Madrid XI vs Barcelona: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

Carlo Ancelotti faced a big call over who to play in midfield when Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico tonight.

Ancelotti has not tinkered too much with the side that came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But, with Rodrygo out injured, Real have been forced into changes at the Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham will sit behind a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, with Ancelotti facing a decision over whether to go with Luka Modric or Eduardo Camavinga in a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. He has opted for Camavinga.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will hope to combine to sink Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois suffered a recurrence of an adductor injury against Dortmund, so Andriy Lunin will start in goal.

Lucas Vazquez will continue at right-back, with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger at centre-back and Ferland Mendy at left-back.

Tchouameni will sit at the base of midfield ahead of Valverde and Camavinga.

Mbappe will make his first appearance in El Clasico, while Vinicius Jr will be out to down Barcelona after his stunning hat-trick against Dortmund. The Brazilian is expected to be named Ballon d'Or winner on Monday.

David Alaba and Dani Carvajal have already been ruled out, with Brahim Diaz on the bench, but midfielder Tchouameni is back after making his return from injury against Dortmund.

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Subs: Gonzalez, Vallejo, Mestre, Modric, Guler, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Endrick

Injured: Courtois, Rodrygo, Alaba, Carvajal

Time and date: 8pm BST on Saturday October 26, 2024

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

TV channel and live stream: Premier Sports 1 UK and Premier Sports GB Player

