    Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    2 days ago

    Hansi Flick sticks with the same team that thrashed Bayern Munich as Barcelona play Real Madrid in El Clasico tonight.

    Barca come into the game at the Bernabeu on a high after a thumping 4-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday and Flick keeps things the same.

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA LIVE!

    Dani Olmo was an option to come in for Fermin Lopez in midfield but he has not played for more than a month so that would have been a huge gamble.

    Raphinha is flying after his sensational hat-trick against Bayern and will form a front three with Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

    Jules Kounde will start at right-back, with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez the two centre-backs and Alejandro Balde at left-back.

    Marc Casado is expected to sit at the base of a midfield three in front of Lopez and Pedri.

    Gavi is available again after making his return from injury and he will be eyeing more action off the bench after substitute appearances against Sevilla and Bayern.

    Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ferran Torres, Marc Bernal and Eric Garcia are all out injured for Barca.

    Barcelona XI : Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

    Subs: Gavi, Fati, Torre, Victor, Olmo, De Jong, Szczesny, Kochen, Fort, Martin, Dominguez

    Injured : Ter Stegen, Bernal, Christensen, Araujo, Garcia, Torres

    Time and date : 8pm BST on Saturday October 26, 2024

    Venue : Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

    TV channel and live stream : Premier Sports

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico - LIVE!

    Real Madrid XI vs Barcelona: Starting lineup and confirmed team news

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Clasico prediction, kick-off time, team news

