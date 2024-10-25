Heard of glycation? How to hack the ageing process and live longer

Good Faces/Unsplash

We often think of ageing in terms of what we can do aesthetically — we might do the odd bit of needlework, pop on an LED mask before bed, or slather skin with the latest retinol-infused moisturiser. These topical techniques might help to perk up self-confidence, and provide short-term effects, but diving deep to find out what’s going on inside your body is a better indication of whether or not you’ll look good as you age, and if you’ll live long enough to see out your 90th birthday.

When you feel good on the inside, it naturally shows on the outside and a process called glycation is intrinsically linked to ageing - it’s a buzzword that scientists are constantly researching. Glycation is actually a natural biological process that takes place within the body from the moment you are born and carries on throughout life.

It is caused when glucose molecules attach themselves to collagen (a protein found in many of our tissues that is needed for healthy skin, hair and nails) and forms harmful by-products called advanced glycation end products (more commonly known as AGEs). These AGE waste products turn our once flexible proteins rigid and brittle over time damaging skin integrity, the side effect of which include premature fine lines, sagging skin and dullness. AGEs also raise the risk of chronic illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

Since glycation is a natural phenomenon you can’t prevent it, but to some extent you can slow down the process. Scientists have found that reducing glucose spikes within the body is the best way to scale back the amount of AGE’s you produce, so it’s important to understand how glucose works. Your body breaks sugars and starches from food into glucose which is your body’s primary energy source. The body then releases a hormone called insulin to mop up excess glucose in the bloodstream and transport it into cells. When these cells stores are full, insulin turns excess glucose into fat. Flattening glucose fluctuations is the best way to help reduce AGEs.

Here are the glucose hacks that will lead to smoother skin and better health.

Food sequence your meals

Have you ever considered that the order you eat your meals can actually dictate your glucose spikes? Therefore changing this can reduce glycation. Try portioning out your plate into different food groups: ie. protein, (meat, eggs, tofu) fats, (nuts, seeds) carbs (rice, pasta) and veg. Eat your vegetables first, followed by you proteins, fats and sugar. The idea is that by saving carbohydrate foods to last you help to slow down the absorption of glucose to prevent spikes.

Exercise for precisely 22 minutes a day

The mitochondria are the powerhouse of cells which help manage glucose metabolism by generating energy within the cells and according to a study carried out by researchers at University fo Alabama at Birmingham, mitochondrial dysfunction speeds up wrinkles and hair loss. However, getting a sweat on is one of the best ways to keep the mitochondria functioning — and according to research — 22 minutes of moderate activity everyday, such as going or a lunchtime walk or even doing the housework is enough to keep the mitochondria healthy so that glycation is reduced.

Have a pre-meal vinegar shot

Apple cider vinegar is an old age medicinal remedy and it’s been shown to help soften glucose surges. It might taste a big iffy but one study found that knocking back 15ml of apple cider vinegar per day helped to reduce total glucose levels in diabetes type two patients over an eight-week period.

It’s thought that the vinegar helps to delay the time it takes for food to leave your stomach which can help to reduce blood glucose spikes - just be sure to choose vinegar labelled unfiltered, raw and organic for the best quality and have a small shot around 30 minutes before each main meal for glycation-slowing benefits.

Try intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular social media eating trends, and if you’re looking to control glycation, it could be the way forward. Plus it can be much easier to execute than it sounds. The science shows that time-restricted eating can show promising results on glucose control (and weight loss ) in just 12 to 24 weeks.

The simplest way to do intermittent fasting is to shift the time that you normally have your first meal of the day and your last meal so that you’re following 16-hour fasting window. In reality this could mean breakfast at 11am and dinner 7pm.

Avoid UPFs

We know that sugar in sweets treats is bad for us, but what about the hidden forms of sugar found in ultra processed foods that masquerade as health heroes? From flavoured yoghurts to cereal bars, salad dressings and even a loaf of bread, these ultra processed foods are loaded with sugar (along with other trans fats and other unhealthy ingredients). These foods have been scientifically formulated to hit your body’s feel-good dopamine receptors in the brain which makes you crave more and more, and they are your body’s biggest enemy in waging war against glycation. Swap a UPF-packed diet for a whole food diet that prioritises healthy foods like avocado, nuts, seeds, eggs and brown rice for younger-looking skin and a healthier body.

