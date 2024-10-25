Open in App
    Arsenal vs Liverpool referee: Who is in charge for Sunday's huge Premier League game?

    By Peter Fitzpatrick,

    2 days ago

    Anthony Taylor will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

    The 46-year-old was also in charge for last season’s equivalent fixture, one of three previous games between the clubs he has officiated.

    There will undoubtedly be a keen eye on Taylor, as well as VAR Michael Salisbury, after several high-profile decisions across the league last weekend, including William Saliba’s red card at Bournemouth.

    The Arsenal defender’s dismissal was the third suffered by his side in just eight league games so far this season, following Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard against Brighton and Manchester City respectively.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSe0V_0wLT26lD00
    Anthony Taylor is in charge of Sunday’s Premier League game (Action Images via Reuters)

    Taylor himself was described as making a “really poor decision” by Alan Shearer on when he did not award Southampton a penalty in their 3-2 defeat to Leicester.

    Liverpool travel to North London sitting top of the table after a brilliant start to life under Arne Slot, and four points clear of the Gunners.

