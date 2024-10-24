Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Panathinaikos vs Chelsea LIVE! Conference League result, match stream and latest updates today

    By Malik Ouzia and Jonathan Gorrie,

    1 days ago

    Chelsea romped to a big 4-1 win away at Panathinaikos on an emotionally-charged evening in Athens.

    The Greek side were playing their first home game since the tragic passing of defender George Baldock earlier this month and supporters paid a tribute to him before kick-off by holding up placards showing the number 32, his shirt number.

    Panathinaikos started the better of the two sides and forced a fine save from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen before Enzo Maresca’s second-string clicked into gear.

    The effortless Joao Felix opened the scoring before the impressive Mykhailo Mudryk, who had teed up his teammate for the first goal, nodded in Pedro Neto’s cross for the second. Felix would bag his brace after the break before Christopher Nkunku scored a penalty.

    Former Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri would respond for the hosts but Chelsea’s strength in depth was telling. Two wins from two in the Conference League , few would doubt the Blues going all the way even at this early stage of the competition.

    Maresca backs Mudryk to shine for Chelsea after 'slow' progress

    Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

    Mudryk stars as Chelsea ease to big win on emotional night

