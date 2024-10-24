Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

    By Matt Verri,

    2 days ago

    Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for their Premier League showdown with Arsenal on Sunday.

    Jota played half an hour in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend before he was forced off after Tosin Adarabioyo landed awkwardly on him.

    The Liverpool forward missed the midweek 1-0 win away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Arne Slot has confirmed he will not feature at Emirates Stadium.

    Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley also remain sidelined.

    “I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing for us during the weekend,” said Slot on Friday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdB39_0wJvrQoQ00
    Sidelined: Diogo Jota will not play for Liverpool against title rivals Arsenal this weekend (Getty Images)

    “Federico might train with us today or tomorrow - but Diogo definitely not. And Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow."

    Slot’s in-form Liverpool are top of the table and four points clear of the third-place Gunners heading into the match in north London, but this is their toughest test of the season so far.

    Andy Robertson is expected to come back into the side at left-back, after Kostas Tsimikas started in midweek.

    Curtis Jones impressed against Chelsea last weekend and will hope to get the nod again but there is otherwise expected to be little in the way of changes from Slot.

    Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

    Injured: Alisson, Jota, Elliott

    Doubts: Chiesa, Bradley

    Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024

    Venue: Emirates Stadium

    TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

    Read More

    Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Saka latest, team news and predicted lineup

    Man City vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds

    Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

    Related Search

    Liverpool XIPremier League predictionsChampions LeagueLiverpool'S injury updatesArsenal vs LiverpoolChampions League performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jose Mourinho reveals 'incredible' message from referee after sending off against Manchester United
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Antony injury: Erik ten Hag offers update after Manchester United winger stretchered off against Fenerbahce
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    England’s Lionesses: The Next Generation of talent targeting glory
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    'It's a potentially fatal dose': The superstrong ecstasy pills taking over London
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    Mother suffered too much after infection linked to pigeons, inquiry told
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Family launch lawsuit after boy, 14, 'fell in love with AI chatbot then took own life so they could be together'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    OPINION - Comment: 'Thank goodness the government is finally banning vapes — it's the only way I'll quit'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Which countries have paid reparations for their role in the slave trade? Commonwealth leaders discuss issue
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    BBC Panorama on Chris Kaba case warned about being ‘overly sympathetic’ as interview with parents due to air
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Tyson Fury reveals wife suffered miscarriage on eve of defeat to Oleksandr Usyk
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Man who sent money to terrorist nephew in Syria to buy a weapon avoids jail sentence
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    British man admits orchestrating London arson attack tied to Russian terrorist group
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    World on track for ‘catastrophic’ 3.1C of global warming this century, UN warns
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Angelina Jolie transforms into opera star Maria Callas in trailer for new biopic
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Man admits stoking fire outside hotel housing asylum seekers during riot
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Ghetts' guide to London: black cod at Roka, hair-styling in Greengate and buying a car with Apple Pay
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Met officer sacked for ‘appalling’ racist tweets
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Construction firm fined £215,000 after worker thrown from cherry picker
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Revealed: Courts are issuing targets for fast-track Single Justice Procedure cases
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    The true story of Netflix series Monsters: Who were the Menendez brothers and what happened?
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    LinkedIn fined 310 million euros by Data Protection Commission
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy