Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for their Premier League showdown with Arsenal on Sunday.

Jota played half an hour in the 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend before he was forced off after Tosin Adarabioyo landed awkwardly on him.

The Liverpool forward missed the midweek 1-0 win away at RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Arne Slot has confirmed he will not feature at Emirates Stadium.

Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley also remain sidelined.

“I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing for us during the weekend,” said Slot on Friday.

Sidelined: Diogo Jota will not play for Liverpool against title rivals Arsenal this weekend (Getty Images)

“Federico might train with us today or tomorrow - but Diogo definitely not. And Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow."

Slot’s in-form Liverpool are top of the table and four points clear of the third-place Gunners heading into the match in north London, but this is their toughest test of the season so far.

Andy Robertson is expected to come back into the side at left-back, after Kostas Tsimikas started in midweek.

Curtis Jones impressed against Chelsea last weekend and will hope to get the nod again but there is otherwise expected to be little in the way of changes from Slot.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Alisson, Jota, Elliott

Doubts: Chiesa, Bradley

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

