Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Liverpool told Arne Slot could prove key in winning £67m race for Orkun Kokcu

    By Matt Verri,

    2 days ago

    Arne Slot could prove to be the key if Liverpool are to secure a move for Orkun Kokcu .

    The Reds have consistently been linked with the midfielder, who joined Benfica in 2023 for a fee in the region of £20million.

    Kokcu made that move from Feyenoord, where he played under Slot and was a regular in the first-team, making 97 appearances over two seasons under the Dutchman and scoring 21 goals.

    Portuguese newspaper Record recently claimed that Liverpool have been scouting Kokcu this season, but Benfica would demand at least £67m to let the 23-year-old leave.

    In an interview with ESPN NL, the Turkish international’s father Halis Kokcu was asked about the possibility of his son making the move to Anfield.

    “Arne is a good friend of ours,” he said.

    “He has been through a lot of things with Orkun. Yes, why not? It’s possible.”

    Kokcu has scored twice in the Champions League this season, against Crvena Zvezda and Atletico Madrid, while also chipping in with two goals and three assists in the Primeira Liga.

    With ongoing speculation over the midfielder’s future, Kokcu’s father suggested Benfica could be motivated to cash in and making a significant profit in the near future.

    “The most important thing now is Orkun’s focus, that he does well with Benfica,” he said.

    “But of course, players and trainers don’t have just one station, the staff knows that too.

    “In modern football, clubs think about finances, about making a profit. Orkun is a player who has the potential to make a profit with the next step. The fans and the club are also fine with that, of course. That was also the project. We’ll see where he ends up.”

    Read More

    Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition kicks off float with £350m valuation

    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

    Slot 'sorry' for Chiesa after frustrating start to Liverpool career

    Related Search

    Orkun KokcuArne slotLiverpool'S midfield strategyArne Slot'S influenceChampions LeaguePrimeira Liga

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Jose Mourinho reveals 'incredible' message from referee after sending off against Manchester United
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    England’s Lionesses: The Next Generation of talent targeting glory
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Manchester United XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    One of world’s most prolific catfish offenders bowed his head during sentencing
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    Erik ten Hag explains shock Manchester United selection decisions in feisty Fenerbahce draw
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    'It's a potentially fatal dose': The superstrong ecstasy pills taking over London
    THE STANDARD21 hours ago
    Mother suffered too much after infection linked to pigeons, inquiry told
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    OPINION - Comment: 'Thank goodness the government is finally banning vapes — it's the only way I'll quit'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Which countries have paid reparations for their role in the slave trade? Commonwealth leaders discuss issue
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Sara Sharif ‘never smiled once’ in months before death – neighbour
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    BBC Panorama on Chris Kaba case warned about being ‘overly sympathetic’ as interview with parents due to air
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Tyson Fury reveals wife suffered miscarriage on eve of defeat to Oleksandr Usyk
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Man admits stoking fire outside hotel housing asylum seekers during riot
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Ghetts' guide to London: black cod at Roka, hair-styling in Greengate and buying a car with Apple Pay
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    My secret to keeping a London fashion brand afloat as independent London businesses crumble all around me
    THE STANDARD4 hours ago
    The true story of Netflix series Monsters: Who were the Menendez brothers and what happened?
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    LinkedIn fined 310 million euros by Data Protection Commission
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2024: McLaren lodge right of review after controversial Lando Norris penalty
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC25 days ago
    Ex-Arsenal star Jay Emmanuel-Thomas denies drug smuggling charge
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago
    West Ham vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    England vs Germany: Sarina Wiegman looking forward to new Lionesses era dawning
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – the 10 best Call of Duty games from World at War to Modern Warfare
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United: Jose Mourinho sent off as spoils shared in feisty Europa League draw
    THE STANDARD1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy