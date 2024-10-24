Liverpool told Arne Slot could prove key in winning £67m race for Orkun Kokcu

Arne Slot could prove to be the key if Liverpool are to secure a move for Orkun Kokcu .

The Reds have consistently been linked with the midfielder, who joined Benfica in 2023 for a fee in the region of £20million.

Kokcu made that move from Feyenoord, where he played under Slot and was a regular in the first-team, making 97 appearances over two seasons under the Dutchman and scoring 21 goals.

Portuguese newspaper Record recently claimed that Liverpool have been scouting Kokcu this season, but Benfica would demand at least £67m to let the 23-year-old leave.

In an interview with ESPN NL, the Turkish international’s father Halis Kokcu was asked about the possibility of his son making the move to Anfield.

“Arne is a good friend of ours,” he said.

“He has been through a lot of things with Orkun. Yes, why not? It’s possible.”

Kokcu has scored twice in the Champions League this season, against Crvena Zvezda and Atletico Madrid, while also chipping in with two goals and three assists in the Primeira Liga.

With ongoing speculation over the midfielder’s future, Kokcu’s father suggested Benfica could be motivated to cash in and making a significant profit in the near future.

“The most important thing now is Orkun’s focus, that he does well with Benfica,” he said.

“But of course, players and trainers don’t have just one station, the staff knows that too.

“In modern football, clubs think about finances, about making a profit. Orkun is a player who has the potential to make a profit with the next step. The fans and the club are also fine with that, of course. That was also the project. We’ll see where he ends up.”

Read More

Coleen Rooney-backed Applied Nutrition kicks off float with £350m valuation

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

Slot 'sorry' for Chiesa after frustrating start to Liverpool career