    • THE STANDARD

    Paddington Bear rip-off merchandise worth £9,500 seized in Oxford Street shop raids

    By Lydia Chantler-Hicks,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5DMA_0wIPtzQk00
    Counterfeit Paddington Bear merchandise seized from shops in Oxford Street area by Westminster Council Westminster Council

    Almost £10,000 worth of counterfeit Paddington Bear merchandise has been seized in raids on shops along Oxford Street .

    More than 550 tote bags and 200 t-shirts, as well as shot glasses, magnets, hoodies and signs were confiscated by Westminster Council as part of the operation on Saturday (October 19).

    The unofficial merchandise was all emblazoned with images of Paddington Bear - Westminster’s famous furry character, created by children’s author Michael Bond in the 1950s.

    The raids came days before Paddington in Peru - the third film in the hit Paddington series - was set to be released in cinemas.

    Westminster City Council ’s Trading Standard team stormed nine shops in the Oxford Street area, seizing £9,500 worth of Paddington-themed goods.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nE8f8_0wIPtzQk00
    Hundreds of T-shirts were among items seized (Westminster Council)

    Representatives from Surelock, acting on behalf of Paddington & Co, were also there to help to identify items that illegally used trademarks and copyrighted material without the owner’s permission.

    “When it comes to protecting Westminster's consumers the council provides more than the bear necessities,” a Westminster Council spokesperson quipped after the raids.

    “This latest sting is part of a wider operation by the council targeting unscrupulous businesses on Europe’s premier shopping destination that continue to sell counterfeit goods or American candy or snacks containing banned ingredients.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gf3m7_0wIPtzQk00
    Magnets featuring the image of Paddington Bear were seized (Westminster Council)

    Leader of Westminster City Council, Cllr Adam Hug said: “Trying to con shoppers in Westminster with fake Paddington goods is bear-faced cheek we won’t stand for.

    “Our job is to ensure shoppers get what they pay for. Big retail names are making a welcome return to Oxford Street and rogue traders have been a blemish on the area for too long.

    “People trying to fleece Paddington fans have felt the long-arm of the paw, and so will anyone who tries to rip off customers in Westminster.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D24pi_0wIPtzQk00
    Confiscated items bagged up by council officers (Westminster Council)

    Ron Harrison, Managing Director of Surelock said: “We are extremely grateful to the team, carrying out enforcement action at so many premises in one day, it was unprecedented, everyone worked very hard.”

    In raids earlier this month, illegal sweets, cereal, snacks and drinks valued at more than £2,850 were seized from an American-style candy store on Oxford Street, where they were on sale.

    More than 600 items, including Lucky Charms, Cheetos, Takis, KitKats, Lion Bars, Fanta cans and Jolly Ranchers, were seized in the operation by Westminster Council’s environmental health team, because they contained potentially harmful ingredients banned in the UK.

