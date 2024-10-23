THE STANDARD
Paddington Bear rip-off merchandise worth £9,500 seized in Oxford Street shop raids
By Lydia Chantler-Hicks,2 days ago
Related SearchOxford StreetPaddington bearCounterfeit merchandiseProperty crimeIntellectual property rightsWestminster Council
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomas Smith5 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Camilo Díaz2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
THE STANDARD5 hours ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
THE STANDARD6 hours ago
Jacksonville Today29 days ago
OPINION - Comment: 'Thank goodness the government is finally banning vapes — it's the only way I'll quit'
THE STANDARD1 day ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
Dianna Carney5 hours ago
THE STANDARD5 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
THE STANDARD6 hours ago
Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Jacksonville Today8 days ago
David Heitz12 days ago
Jacksonville Today20 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Akeena1 day ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
THE STANDARD1 day ago
London's street crimewave revealed: Shoplifting rises 48% as pickpocketing and phone snatching surge
THE STANDARD1 day ago
David Heitz22 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0