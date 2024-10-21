Open in App
    Arsenal: Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber injury update

    By Simon Collings,

    2 days ago

    Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka , Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber before Arsenal ’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

    Both Saka and Timber missed Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, which the Gunners lost 2-0.

    Saka was absent due to a hamstring injury he sustained on international duty with England this month.

    The winger was forced off against Greece at Wembley on October 10 and missed England’s win over Finland three days later.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ys8Bf_0wFOv5Rz00
    Saka missed Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

    Arteta revealed last Friday in the build-up to the Bournemouth game that Saka was recovering well, but in the end Arsenal decided not to rush him back.

    Timber missed the defeat at the Vitality Stadium due to a muscle issue which has kept him out for a few weeks.

    The defender was absent from the Arsenal squad for their win over Southampton on October 5, before the recent international break, and subsequently did not join up with the Netherlands for their matches against Hungary and Germany.

    Odegaard has not featured since suffering an ankle injury playing for Norway last month.

    Speaking on Monday morning, Arteta said: "They are closer. They are both progressing really well.

    “Martin is still not fit. Let's see how Bukayo is after the training session later on."

    On Timber, Arteta added: "He’s going to be close. We have to see how he deals with training with the whole group. It was a muscular injury."

    Arsenal injury update: Saka, Odegaard and Timber latest return dates

    Arsenal vs Shakhtar: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

    How Arsenal could line up without Saliba against Liverpool

