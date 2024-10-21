Man City injury update: Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker latest news and return date

Manchester City do not seem to have any new injury issues after their late 2-1 win against Wolves on Sunday.

A controversial 95th-minute John Stones header gave the champions all three points at Molineux, and Pep Guardiola could be further buoyed by the return of one or two key players in the coming week.

Here is the latest Man City injury news....

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has been sidelined with an unspecified injury since being forced off at half-time of City’s opening Champions League clash with Inter Milan last month.

Guardiola had suggested his star midfielder could be back during the international break, but later went back on his statement.

“It’s better, less minutes, but the players don’t say that. They want to play every single game. That’s nice. That’s fine. But sometimes the body sends warnings.

“I’m here, so we have to [be careful], because they are human, a lot of games, a lot of years, many years injured, and the consequences are here.”

The Belgian is also likely to miss Wednesday’s clash with Sparta Praha, with a return from the bench against Southampton at the weekend appearing a more realistic goal.

Potential return date: October 26, vs Southampton

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker

The City captain also missed the win at Wolves having picked up a “minor knock” while away on international duty.

Walker represented England but returned to his club not fully fit, continuing a stop-start season for him to date. Having had his pre-season disrupted following EURO 2024 and Rico Lewis’ emergence, the 34-year-old has started just four of 12 games so far for the champions.

He is very unlikely to add to that tally against Sparta on Wednesday, with his manager suggesting as much after the win at Molineux.

"I don't think they (Walker and De Bruyne) will be ready. We have a few days training but I don't think so." Potential return date: October 26, vs Southampton

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nathan Ake

The 29-year-old defender has not played for City since coming on in the 3-1 win at West Ham on August 31, having suffered a hamstring injury playing for the Netherlands against Germany in the subsequent international break.

However, Ake made his first-team return at Molineux with a watching brief from the bench, confirming he will soon be ready for action.

That could come as soon as Wednesday when Pep Guardiola’s side host Sparta Praha in the Champions League.

Potential return date: October 23, vs Sparta Prague

(Getty Images)

Oscar Bobb

After impressing in pre-season, City would have hoped for Bobb to play a significant role in their campaign, but that excitement was swiftly ended by a serious injury on the eve of the new Premier League season.

The winger suffered a leg fracture in training and surgery was required, meaning he has not yet made an appearance and a return is not believed to be imminent.

An initial timeframe of four months out would mean Bobb could be available again before Christmas, but his return is likely still a couple of months away.

Potential return date: December

(Getty Images)

Rodri

In a huge blow to City’s hopes of major honours this season, Rodri suffered ACL and meniscus damage against Arsenal, with it confirmed that his season has come to a premature end.

"He had surgery this morning, ACL and some meniscus," Guardiola said before his side’s draw at Newcastle last month. "Next season he will be here. This season is over [for him]. It is what it is.

"Unfortunately, we got the worst [news] but it is what it is at this level. Sometimes, unfortunately, it happens. We are just there to support him and [help him make a] good recovery, step by step, and move forward.”

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Read More

Man City vs Sparta Prague: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds

Arsenal vs Shakhtar: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, odds, h2h

Arteta provides latest Saka, Odegaard and Timber injury update