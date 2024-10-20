Open in App
    Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Curtis Jones winner at Anfield keeps Reds top of Premier League

    By Jamie Dickenson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E2Es_0wEiyNj600
    Liverpool FC via Getty Images

    Liverpool remain top of the Premier League after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.

    Curtis Jones ’ goal was enough to hold off a resurgent Blues side, who had equalised through Nicolas Jackson after Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

    Chelsea pushed Liverpool in an entertaining game on Merseyside, but the hosts held on to secure all three points and stay as league leaders.

    Both sides made changes off the back of international duty but it was Reece James’ name on the starting line-up for Chelsea which was the most surprising.

    Liverpool went ahead through a Salah penalty just before the half-hour mark, given for Levi Colwill’s kick at the heels of Curtis Jones.

    Salah smashed home the penalty to give Liverpool the lead after a delay which saw Nicolas Jackson booked.

    The home side had the ball in the net again minutes later through Cody Gakpo but Chelsea could breathe a huge sigh of relief as the flag went up.

    Liverpool then thought they had a second penalty just before half-time when Robert Sanchez upended Jones, but VAR rightly overturned the decision as Sanchez made contact with the ball first.

    Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes saw Chelsea equalise and then go behind again.

    Nicolas Jackson had VAR to thank as his goal stood despite the assistant referee flagging for offside.

    But the Blues’ didn’t stay level for long with Jones popping up at the back post to restore Liverpool’s lead.

    Pedro Neto was central to a few good chance for Chelsea as the searched for an equaliser, but the hosts saw the game out for the win.

