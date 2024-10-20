Open in App
    Wolves 1-2 Man City: John Stones proves last-gasp hero again amid VAR controversy

    By Jonathan Veal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZmIh_0wEezDrR00
    Late show: John Stones popped up with another crucial winner for Manchester City against Wolves Action Images via Reuters

    John Stones scored a last-gasp header, which was subject to a dramatic VAR call, to earn Manchester City a 2-1 win at Wolves .

    City looked like failing to capitalise on Arsenal's slip-up at Bournemouth as they were being held after Jorgen Strand Larsen's early opener for the dogged hosts was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol.

    But Stones climbed highest in the fourth minute of added time to power home Phil Foden's corner and spark wild scenes of celebration.

    They were cut short after Bernardo Silva was eventually flagged for offside as he stood in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa, much to the delight of the Molineux crowd.

    However, after referee Chris Kavanagh checked the pitchside monitor he ruled that a backtracking Silva was not interfering with play and the goal stood .

    It was a get out of jail free card for City, who were well below their best, but they moved three points clear of the Gunners.

    For Wolves it was heartbreak and not what they deserved after a good performance, but they have claimed just one point from the opening eight games.

    Boss Gary O'Neil has always said there has been context behind their poor start, however he knows results have to arrive soon.

    The hosts could not have dreamed for a better start as they went ahead in the seventh minute.

    After beating the City press, Nelson Semedo was set free down the right and his excellent cross bisected Ederson and the City defence, allowing Strand Larsen to slide into an empty net at the far post.

    O'Neil stood motionless on the touchline, perhaps knowing the game was still in the very early stages.

    Indeed, seconds after the restart, City almost equalised as Silva set a low curling effort that was destined for the far post until Sa got across to keep it out with a fine save.

    City were pushing for an equaliser, but that left them exposed and another lightning quick break should have seen Wolves double their lead in the 19th minute.

    Joao Gomes sent Semedo through on goal, but the Portuguese's touch was heavy at the vital moment, allowing Ederson to come out and block his shot.

    Wolves really needed that to go in as City equalised in the 33rd minute.

    Gvardiol received the ball on the corner of the penalty area and sent a 20-yard dipping shot into the top corner.

    They almost went into half-time in front but Sa produced another outstanding low save to keep out Savinho's effort.

    The recalled goalkeeper, in for the injured Sam Johnstone, was again called into action early in the second half to keep out Ruben Dias' shot from distance.

    But for all their possession, Pep Guardiola's side were struggling to break down a well organised and compact Wolves defence, with the introduction of Foden and Jack Grealish making little difference.

    The match seemed destined to finish a draw until a corner in the fifth minute of added time which Stones headed home, with the goal eventually standing after Kavanagh had made his ruling.

