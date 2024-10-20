Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Why Man City goal against Wolves was allowed to stand by VAR

    By Giuseppe Muro,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUrbN_0wEe334x00
    Controversy: The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR review by referee Chris Kavanagh Getty Images

    Manchester City scored a controversial injury-time winner as they survived a major scare to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux.

    John Stones headed home a corner in the 95th minute and the decision to allow the goal left Wolves fuming.

    Bernardo Silva was stood in an off-side position in front of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and, after the assistant referee flagged for offside, VAR recommended an on-field review by referee Chris Kavanagh.

    But after a VAR review the goal was controversially allowed to stand, as City moved three points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

    Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards admitted: “The fact of the matter is he in the goalkeeper’s way so it has affected the play, in my opinion. It is just that nudge that sends him (Sa) off balance. I understand why Wolves are feeling aggrieved.”

    Explaining why the goal was given, the Premier League’s Match Centre tweeted: “Stones’ goal was disallowed on-field due to Bernardo Silva being in an offside position and in the goalkeeper’s line of vision.

    “The VAR deemed Bernardo Silva wasn’t in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper and recommended an on-field review.

    “The referee overturned his original decision and a goal was awarded.”

    City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Of course I didn't understand it. Linesman, I don't know the reason why he did it. but Bernardo isn't disturbing the position.

    “It was difficult in the first moment. Today in modern football they starve the keeper. In the moment Sa had the perfect vision.”

    Premier League rules state: A player will be penalised if they are:

    - Preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision; or

    - Challenging an opponent for the ball; or

    - Clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts an opponent; or

    - Making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

    Comments / 1
    R McCann10th
    1d ago
    VAR ruined the spirit of the game....
