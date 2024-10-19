West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

West Ham are once again without striker Niclas Fullkrug for their Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The striker has managed only four appearances in total across all competitions since joining the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in a £27million deal this summer and is yet to score a goal.

Fullkrug suffered an Achilles injury last month while away on international duty with Germany and returned to training before the Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool, but is still not fit enough to return after a setback.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed that the 31-year-old suffered some “complications” in his return from injury and his comeback date remains unclear.

"He initially thought he had one non-important injury, but he has had complications and we are waiting to recover him,” said the Irons chief of his striker.

"We thought he would be out for a maximum of two weeks, but right now he is out and I don't say anything about how long he will be out. We will see."

The Hammers, who beat Ipswich 4-1 before the international break to ease the early pressure building on their new boss, are not carrying any other injury issues for the London derby trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Starting XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Kudus Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Guilherme, Alvarez, Summerville, Ings

Time and date : 12.30pm BST on Saturday October 19, 2024

Venue : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream : TNT Sports 1

