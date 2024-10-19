Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Tottenham XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

    By Dan Kilpatrick,

    2 days ago

    Heung-min Son is back in the starting lineup for Tottenham as they take on West Ham this afternoon.

    The South Korean has missed the last three matches and his country's internationals after picking up a muscle injury against Qarabag in the Europa League last month but has trained this week .

    CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS WEST HAM LIVE!

    In a major boost to Tottenham’s forward options, Richarlison is also back with the first team and on the bench against the Hammers, with Postecoglou having already promised to be cautious with the Brazilian following his latest injury lay-off.

    Wilson Odobert remains sidelined, with Ange Postecoglou hopeful that the French forward will be back in training next week, while Lucas Bergvall picked up a knock on Sweden duty but is fit to make the squad this afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh89J_0wDO3nOf00
    Injury boost: Captain Heung-min Son is back as Tottenham host London rivals West Ham (John Walton/PA Wire)

    Son replaces Timo Werner in Spurs' front line and Yves Bissouma starts in midfield, but Postecoglou keeps faith with the team from the 3-2 defeat at Brighton last time out, despite Spurs' second-half collapse from 2-0 up on the south coast.

    Starting XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son

    Subs: Forster, Dragusin, Gray, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergball, Moore, Richarlison, Werner

    Time and date: 12:30pm BST on Saturday October 19, 2024

    Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

    TV channel: TNT Sports 1

