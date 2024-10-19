Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

    By Matt Verri and Dom Smith,

    2 days ago

    Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE!

    Tottenham scored three goals in eight second-half minutes as they cruised to a 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham, who had Mohammed Kudus sent off in the closing stages.

    The Hammers were attempting to make it back-to-back league wins away at Spurs for the first time since 1966 and made the ideal start, Kudus turning in from Jarrod Bowen’s cut-back. Tottenham, though, were the dominant force on the whole and levelled it up before the break through Dejan Kulusevski, their best player in the opening period. He drifted inside onto his left foot and the strike bounced off both posts before bouncing in.

    It was in the balance at half-time; by the hour mark the game was done. Yves Bissouma put Spurs in front seven minutes into the second period, finishing with the help of a slight deflection after good work from Destiny Udogie. The home fans were celebrating again almost immediately, as Heung-min Son’s effort was saved but Alphonse Areola could only parry it into Jean-Clair Todibo, as the ball then bobbled into the empty net.

    Son then got himself on the scoresheet as the West Ham defence fully gave way, the Spurs captain allowed to drive into the box and away from Todibo, squeezing an effort past Areola. It got even worse for West Ham in the closing stages as Kudus was shown a straight red card. The forward kicked out at Micky van de Ven, then shoved the defender and Pape Sarr in the face, and while he initially escaped with a booking, Kudus was dismissed after a VAR review.

    Read More

    Tottenham ratings vs West Ham: Kulusevski stars; Maddison hooked early

    Brighton XI vs Newcastle: Starting lineup, confirmed team news

    Spurs run riot as ten-man West Ham collapse before Kudus sees red

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ange Postecoglou explains decision to bring James Maddison off at half-time in Tottenham win over West Ham
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Manchester United injury update: Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro latest news and return dates
    THE STANDARD15 hours ago
    Seven gang members jailed for more than 100 years after revenge shooting following Peckham stabbing
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Liam Payne: Police 'investigating hotel staff' amid claims they supplied One Direction star with drugs
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    First adults charged with riot after deaths of two boys in Cardiff enter pleas
    THE STANDARD6 hours ago
    Taylor Swift 'request for armed police guard for Wembley gigs was refused by Met'
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Alpaca sneezes on King Charles during Canberra meet and greet
    THE STANDARD14 hours ago
    Kinahan crime boss orchestrated gun cash plot from jail, court told
    THE STANDARD8 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cuba power blackout hits ten million people as national emergency declared
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Prosecutions for murder or manslaughter after deaths following police contact
    THE STANDARD5 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Who is the real Chris Hoy, legendary British cyclist and family man
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern16 days ago
    JK Rowling: The outspoken children’s author who turned down peerages
    THE STANDARD11 hours ago
    Prosecutors and watchdog defend decision to charge Met marksman over Chris Kaba
    THE STANDARD4 hours ago
    Tottenham 4-1 West Ham: Spurs run riot in London derby as Hammers collapse before Mohammed Kudus sees red
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Howard Webb: Sky Sports clear up confusion after William Saliba red card in Arsenal defeat
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Arsenal: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber absent from training as injury woes continue
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    Lando Norris’ F1 title bid suffers major blow with fourth-place finish at Unites States Grand Prix
    THE STANDARD23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy