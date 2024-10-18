Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Public schoolboy handed life sentence for dormitory hammer attacks

    By Rod Minchin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dstZ4_0wCKisD300
    The trial took place at Exeter Crown Court (David Wilcock/PA) PA Archive

    A public schoolboy is starting a life sentence for attacking two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at a boarding school.

    The 16-year-old was wearing just his boxer shorts and used weapons he had collected to prepare for a zombie apocalypse.

    The teenager admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon , saying he was not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity because of sleepwalking.

    But the jury rejected this and found him guilty at Exeter Crown Court of three counts of attempted murder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aroEb_0wCKisD300
    The two students were attacked as they slept in the boarding house at Blundell’s School (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

    Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said experts were unable to say how long the defendant would pose a risk to the public and imposed a sentence of detention for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

    “You planned your offences and used hammers you had bought as weapons,” she said.

    “You knew full well if you hit the boys multiple times with the hammers they would die.

    “You are an intelligent boy and I am satisfied you knew the difference between right and wrong.

    “In my view there remains a significant risk that you could behave in this way again. I consider that you pose a high level of danger to the public because of the nature of your offences.”

    The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had armed himself with three claw hammers and waited for the two boys to be asleep before attacking them.

    The two pupils were asleep in cabin-style beds in one of the co-ed school’s boarding houses when the defendant climbed up and attacked them shortly before 1am on June 9 last year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaYTS_0wCKisD300
    The teenager admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at Blundell’s School in Tiverton (R-Jay/Alamy/PA) (PA Archive)

    Housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester, who was asleep in his own quarters, was woken by noises coming from the boarding house and went to investigate.

    When he entered the bedroom where the attack had happened, he saw a silhouetted figure standing in the room, who then turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer.

    Another student heard Mr Roffe-Silvester shouting and swearing as he fled the bedroom and dialled 999 – believing there was an intruder.

    The two boys were discovered in their beds a few minutes later.

    They had suffered skull fractures and injuries to their ribs, spleen, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

    The court heard both are living with the “long-term consequences” of the attack but have no memory of the incident. One boy suffered permanent brain damage.

    Mr Roffe-Silvester received six blows to his head but made a full recovery.

    During the trial, James Dawes KC, prosecuting, told jurors: “The investigation has uncovered an obsession that the defendant had with one of the boys, an obsession with hammers as weapons, and an obsession with killing and killers and the killing of children.

    “Mr Roffe-Silvester said he thought the defendant appeared to be ‘on a mission’ and afterwards his face and body relaxed.”

    But one expert told the jury the boy would have been sleepwalking.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aOuD_0wCKisD300
    Hammers discovered at the scene of the attack (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

    Dr Mark Pressman described the attack on Mr Roffe-Silvester as “a textbook example of sleepwalking violence”.

    Another expert, Dr John O’Reilly, said he did not believe the boy was asleep because a sleepwalker does not initiate violence because it is triggered by noise or touch.

    Giving evidence, the boy said he kept two hammers by his bed “for protection” from the “zombie apocalypse”.

    The boy added: “I feel very terribly sorry for all three individuals because of what I did to them.”

    Kerim Fuad KC, defending, described the incident as a “tragic and extraordinary case” and said the boy has since been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

    He said the teenager was struggling from a combination of difficulties, including exams, issues in his personal life and an “unhealthy interest in violence and violent films”.

    “This was a very unhealthy cocktail of extreme stress,” he added.

    Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Dave Egan said: “The assaults were both brutal and savage and I have no doubt that his intent was to kill.”

    You knew full well if you hit the boys multiple times with the hammers they would die

    Judge Mrs Justice Cutts

    The family of one of the teenagers said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have assisted in our son’s recovery.”

    The family of the other boy said: “I am looking forward to my family moving on now that the trial is over, and I hope my son will continue his recovery and have a good future ahead.”

    Bart Wielenga, the head of Blundell’s School, said: “We will continue to make counselling available to any staff or pupils who feel in need of additional support.

    “I have been very clear with the pupils that this is not an incident we whisper about or have to be ashamed of. It is part of our narrative, our shared story.”

    Read More

    Hammer-attack schoolboy, 16, detained after being found guilty of attempted murder

    Woman and one-year-old boy die following school bus crash

    Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after ‘sexsomnia’ claim payout

    Sharp differences among local areas in time needed to walk to amenities

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seven gang members jailed for more than 100 years after revenge shooting following Peckham stabbing
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Man in court over fatal XL bully attack
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Hammer-attack public schoolboy, 16, detained after being found guilty of attempted murder
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Teenager admits fatal assault on driver after not being allowed to board bus
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Drug dealer with multi-million property empire built from illegal cash convicted after Spanish police raid
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Taylor Swift 'request for armed police guard for Wembley gigs was refused by Met'
    THE STANDARD18 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Surfer dies after being impaled by swordfish in freak accident in Indonesia
    THE STANDARD15 hours ago
    Murder probe launched in Chelsea as man dies two weeks after stabbing on World's End estate
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    The Liam Payne falling memes are a disgusting indictment of Gen Z
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Meet Lucky: A Loving Goldendoodle Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy