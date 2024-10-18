Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Mikel Arteta reveals how Arsenal's England players reacted to Thomas Tuchel appointment

    By Jonathan Gorrie,

    2 days ago

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the England contingent in his squad are delighted with the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as their new international coach.

    The Football Association (FA) confirmed the arrival of the former Chelsea boss as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor , with the German signing an 18-month contract.

    Tuchel becomes only the third foreign coach in Three Lions history and has not been shy in his ambition to win the World Cup in 2026 , should England qualify as expected.

    Gunners star Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice formed part of the side who reached two consecutive European Championship finals under Southgate, while Ben White opted not to be selected after leaving the 2022 World Cup early due to personal reasons.

    Raheem Sterling briefly played under Tuchel at Chelsea too and has previously been a key player for England.

    It remains to be seen whether or not White will enter the international fold once again following Southgate’s departure but Arteta believes there is excitement among the ranks.

    Speaking on Friday, Arteta said: “They’re gonna learn a lot.

    “He’s one of the best coaches in the world in my opinion, the way his teams are set up. It’s very exciting times. I spoke to a few of the players and they had a smile on their faces straight away. That’s a good sign.”

