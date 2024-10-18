Open in App
    Andriy Shevchenko exclusive interview: 'My dream is to bring international football back to Ukraine'

    By Simon Collings,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178861_0wCIz4zn00
    Andriy Shevchenko is desperate to bring international football back to Ukraine Getty Images

    For Andriy Shevchenko , and in his role as president of the Ukraine FA, every day is a challenge.

    Like all the people in his homeland, the war with Russia impacts his daily life and the situation he finds himself in now is as far as one can imagine from the glittering playing career Shevchenko enjoyed.

    Over two years since the outbreak of war, warnings of missile attacks still feel the air in Ukraine and soldiers on the frontline remained locked in battle.

    “I wake up in the morning and go to work, but if there are sirens we go to bomb shelters sometimes,” Shevchenko tells Standard Sport.

    “We have this app which tell us exactly what the rocket and drones are doing, how much time we have.

    “Every day is a challenge. Every day you have to adapt to the situation - but we never give up. We just believe and keep going. We do the best we can in everything.

    “I have to do the best for football in Ukraine. I have to make the best solution. I have to stand up for Ukrainian football.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjaoU_0wCIz4zn00
    Andriy Shevchenko was elected president of the Ukraine FA earlier this year (AFP via Getty Images)

    Since having being elected as president of the Ukraine FA, Shevchenko’s commute from London to work can take days.

    He had made a point of being more present in his homeland ever since the outbreak of war, working to raise awareness of the conflict and partnering with charities.

    Shevchenko has continued that charity work, most recently linking up with the Oxbridge Foundation to fund scholarships and bursaries to help Ukrainian students affected by the war study at top universities.

    “I strongly believe in education,” he says. “I think this is a great initiative to help Ukrainian students to have the opportunity to study at very important universities like Berkley and Oxford. I am a father of four children, I know how important education is.”

    Shevchenko’s main focus, however, is football in Ukraine where, even with the war ongoing, the sport has carried on across the men and women’s games. Even the futsal programme has not stopped, with Ukraine coming third in this year’s World Cup.

    “It is an important moment, because we are showing even during the war, we are playing sport,” says Shevchenko.

    “It shows the unity inside the country. It makes people proud when our teams are doing well. It is important to keep the country in good spirit.

    My dream is to bring back international games to my country

    Andriy Shevchenko

    “I am trying to do my best. There are still missile attacks, sirens every day, on the frontline our soldiers defend us.

    “It has been almost been three years since the war started, but we keep fighting. The morale has always been strong in Ukraine. People are strong in Ukraine. We have strong values. We are fighting for our values.”

    Even with war ongoing, Ukraine qualified for last summer’s Euros, fulfilling their ‘home’ matches by playing in multiple countries.

    For Shevchenko, Ukraine reaching the finals was a source of great pride - but his ultimate aim as president is to one day have the team playing matches in their homeland again.

    “We know we have to do this (playing outside Ukraine) because there is no option for us,” he says. “My dream is to bring back international games to my country.

    “I know how much people in my country are waiting for when the war ends and to have an international match in our country.

    “For the Ukrainian national team to be able to host their matches to qualify for European Championships or World Cups - or even a friendly - would be a dream for us.”

