    Man City boss Pep Guardiola delivers passionate reaction to Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager

    By Tashan Deniran-Alleyne,

    2 days ago

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm or deny whether he was approached by the FA to become the next England manager, but has weighed in on the debate surrounding Thomas Tuchel 's appointment.

    Prior to it being confirmed that the former Chelsea head coach will start work as Three Lions boss from January 1, 2025 , Guardiola was among those tipped as a frontrunner amid reports that the Football Association had sounded out the Spaniard about taking the job in the summer .

    So when facing the media for the first time since the Tuchel announcement, Guardiola was asked at his news conference on Friday if he had been approached for the position, and his response was to wish the German tactician well.

    "Thomas Tuchel is the manager, I must congratulate him and the FA," he said. "It's a big job, after nine years here I wish the very, very best for him."

    Having said that, Guardiola did give a lengthy and passionate response when delivering his verdict on the backlash in some quarters to the FA's decision to appoint Tuchel with the argument being that an English coach should have been placed in charge instead .

    "We don't decide where we're born. Mum and Dad decide that and nine months later we're here. I didn't decide to be Catalan, you don't decide to be English,"he stated. "The federation decide for a foreign manager with a great record. My view is I would support him unconditionally. If he wins he will be praised and if he loses he will be criticised. But it doesn't matter his nationality."

    "I know we are proud of where we are from, but the world is so big. You have to be open minded.

    “I came here to learn from you. It's happening all around the world where people believe they are better than the other one. It happens in Ukraine, in Russia, in Israel and parts of Africa, where people think they are better than the other one.

    "I don't like that people criticise just because somebody is born in a different place."

    Man City have a number of England players, including Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis and John Stones.

    Arsenal boss Arteta responds as England appoint Tuchel as manager

    Howe 'absolutely not' concerned about lack of contact from FA over England job

    Arteta provides Saka injury update after Arsenal handed major scare

