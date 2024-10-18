E-bike phone snatcher tackled by have-a-go heroes as crowd celebrates yards from St Paul’s Cathedral

This is the dramatic moment a suspected phone snatcher on an electric bike was thwarted within seconds by Londoners fed up with the crimewave sweeping the capital.

CCTV footage shows the 23-year-old and his accomplice, also on a high-powered cycle, stealing a woman’s iPhone on Tuesday night.

As they make their escape, a crowd of passers-by rushed towards one thief, slowing him down as he attempted to make his way up Ludgate Hill towards St Paul’s Cathedral.

The e-bike thief topples over in the street as he is tackled by members of the public, allowing police officers running down the road to apprehend him about 10.20pm.

Around a dozen have-a-go heroes - making their way home after a night out - then applaud City of London Police ’s proactive patrol as reinforcements arrive in cars near the Old Bailey.

The other mugger, rode off on the pavement at high speed and is still at large.

One jubilant man - seen raising his arms in the air and clapping - was said to have “celebrated like his team had scored a last-minute winner”, according to comments on social media.

Gordon Campbell said of him: “Check that guy flexing after apprehending the thief. Well done, mate. You deserve that.”

Londoners fed up with the crimewave sweeping the capital help police capture suspect (City of London Police)

Brian Taylor - a user on X, formerly Twitter - added: “Outstanding work by everyone involved.”

Kuba Korzeniowski commented: “Great job. Love the ovation from the crowd!”

Another said: “Thank you. This really is good policing.”

Detectives had been in the area on a covert operation to combat the theft of mobiles in London which is running at more than 57,000 a year.

The city’s most notorious phone snatcher Sonny Stringer, 28, was jailed earlier this year for stealing 24 phones in one morning.

City of London Police Detective Sergeant Richard Dines said: “If you come to the City with the intention of stealing phones, you can expect to be met by officers on proactive patrols who will arrest you and bring you to justice.

Police want to trace owner of this iPhone (City of London Police)

“We’ve recovered a phone from the suspect that we believe may have been stolen. It is a silver iPhone with two distinctive stickers on the back.

“One sticker is from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York dated October 7.”

The suspect, from Southwark , has been bailed pending further investigations.

Anyone who knows who the phone might belong to, is asked to call police on 020 7601 2222, quoting reference 616958.

Read More

Designers of Diana’s wedding dress ‘amicably’ settle High Court claim

Couple attacked by knifepoint bag snatchers near London Tube station

Lauryn Hill calls for end to London knife violence as Fugees star meets survivor

Frasers Group backs N Brown takeover as Mulberry pursuit continues