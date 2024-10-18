Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    E-bike phone snatcher tackled by have-a-go heroes as crowd celebrates yards from St Paul’s Cathedral

    By Anthony France,

    2 days ago

    This is the dramatic moment a suspected phone snatcher on an electric bike was thwarted within seconds by Londoners fed up with the crimewave sweeping the capital.

    CCTV footage shows the 23-year-old and his accomplice, also on a high-powered cycle, stealing a woman’s iPhone on Tuesday night.

    As they make their escape, a crowd of passers-by rushed towards one thief, slowing him down as he attempted to make his way up Ludgate Hill towards St Paul’s Cathedral.

    The e-bike thief topples over in the street as he is tackled by members of the public, allowing police officers running down the road to apprehend him about 10.20pm.

    Around a dozen have-a-go heroes - making their way home after a night out - then applaud City of London Police ’s proactive patrol as reinforcements arrive in cars near the Old Bailey.

    The other mugger, rode off on the pavement at high speed and is still at large.

    One jubilant man - seen raising his arms in the air and clapping - was said to have “celebrated like his team had scored a last-minute winner”, according to comments on social media.

    Gordon Campbell said of him: “Check that guy flexing after apprehending the thief. Well done, mate. You deserve that.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10x7l6_0wBw9ZM900
    Londoners fed up with the crimewave sweeping the capital help police capture suspect (City of London Police)

    Brian Taylor - a user on X, formerly Twitter - added: “Outstanding work by everyone involved.”

    Kuba Korzeniowski commented: “Great job. Love the ovation from the crowd!”

    Another said: “Thank you. This really is good policing.”

    Detectives had been in the area on a covert operation to combat the theft of mobiles in London which is running at more than 57,000 a year.

    The city’s most notorious phone snatcher Sonny Stringer, 28, was jailed earlier this year for stealing 24 phones in one morning.

    City of London Police Detective Sergeant Richard Dines said: “If you come to the City with the intention of stealing phones, you can expect to be met by officers on proactive patrols who will arrest you and bring you to justice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzsHB_0wBw9ZM900
    Police want to trace owner of this iPhone (City of London Police)

    “We’ve recovered a phone from the suspect that we believe may have been stolen. It is a silver iPhone with two distinctive stickers on the back.

    “One sticker is from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York dated October 7.”

    The suspect, from Southwark , has been bailed pending further investigations.

    Anyone who knows who the phone might belong to, is asked to call police on 020 7601 2222, quoting reference 616958.

    Read More

    Designers of Diana’s wedding dress ‘amicably’ settle High Court claim

    Couple attacked by knifepoint bag snatchers near London Tube station

    Lauryn Hill calls for end to London knife violence as Fugees star meets survivor

    Frasers Group backs N Brown takeover as Mulberry pursuit continues

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Seven gang members jailed for more than 100 years after revenge shooting following Peckham stabbing
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Man in court over fatal XL bully attack
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Lewisham: Man arrested following stabbing on south London high street
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Drug dealer with multi-million property empire built from illegal cash convicted after Spanish police raid
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Hammer-attack public schoolboy, 16, detained after being found guilty of attempted murder
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Lucy Letby gave potentially fatal dose of morphine to newborn, inquiry told
    THE STANDARD4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Judge criticises activists’ ‘arrogance’ after they damaged Palace fountain
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills more than 140 and injures dozens more
    THE STANDARD4 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Plan for two-mile tunnel near Stonehenge scrapped after Court of Appeal ruling
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Murder probe launched in Chelsea as man dies two weeks after stabbing on World's End estate
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Amazon unveils new Kindle devices after sales hit decade high
    THE STANDARD4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy