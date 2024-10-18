Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Man jailed for life after stabbing wife to death and hiding her body in Lewisham attic

    By Emily Pennink,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccIob_0wBw8muv00
    Shane Simmonds Met Police

    A man has been jailed for life after he admitted stabbing his wife to death and leaving the body in his attic.

    Shane Simmonds, 39, had walked into a Lewisham police station in south London in the early hours of January 3 and told officers that he had killed his wife at their home.

    Officers went to the property in Parbury Road and found the body of a 32-year-old Tia Simmonds in the converted attic covered with clothing.

    The kitchen knife that had been used to stab her was found in their bedroom.

    A special post-mortem examination confirmed Ms Simmonds had died from stab wounds.

    On Monday, Simmonds pleaded guilty of her murder on what would have been the first day of his trial at the Old Bailey.

    His lawyer Jonathan Higgs KC said: “It’s a very disturbing case and one that remains in terms of his motivation very largely unexplained.”

    Previously, Simmonds had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility which was not accepted by the prosecution.

    He had also admitted two counts of rape in relation to a separate female, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

    On Thursday, he was sentenced by Old Bailey Judge Philip Katz KC to life in prison with a minimum term of 32 years for murder.

    He was handed 12 years in jail for each rape charge to run concurrently with the life sentence.

    Detective Superintendent Matt Webb, of Scotland Yard , said: “This was a callous and brutal murder which, due to Simmonds’ actions, was clearly premeditated.

    “He drugged his wife before attacking her with a knife; there was no opportunity for her to defend herself.

    “He then left the home and was seen buying cleaning products and replacement bedding in an attempt to hide his crime.

    “The overwhelming evidence against him, and his own confession back in January, left Simmonds with no other option but to plead guilty.

    “He faces a lengthy prison sentence but the impact of his actions that day will last a lifetime for Tia’s family and friends.”

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Tom Moore
    15h ago
    👍
    Asmara Muhammad
    15h ago
    Thank you, God Almighty One Alone for Jusice, thank you Law, enforcement and the justice System.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who stabbed mother to death cleared of murder
    BBC2 days ago
    Sara Sharif was strangled until a bone in her neck broke, court hears
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    Woman who murdered her parents told police ‘cheer up, you’ve caught the bad guy’
    The Independent8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Man accused of jail escape congratulated police officer who caught him, court told
    The Guardian1 day ago
    FBI Arrests Man Who Searched ‘How Can I Know for Sure If I Am Being Investigated by the FBI’
    Gizmodo2 days ago
    Drug dealer with multi-million property empire built from illegal cash convicted after Spanish police raid
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Arrest made less than 24 hours after Nashville woman was shot to death while walking on popular trail
    Fox News4 days ago
    Man in court over fatal XL bully attack
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Black transgender woman
    The Hill1 day ago
    Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after ‘sexsomnia’ claim payout
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Lil Wayne’s New Girlfriend Revealed
    PopCulture20 hours ago
    6-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger brother, killing him; great-grandfather charged
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Sister Is Still 'in Shock' After Loving Older Brother Accused of Killing Their 2 Younger Siblings: 'Astonishing'
    People2 days ago
    3 killed and 8 injured in a mass shooting after a homecoming game in Mississippi
    CNN16 hours ago
    Mom who covered birthmark for decades doesn’t want to ‘hide’ it anymore
    talker.news1 day ago
    She got a restraining order against her boyfriend. Hours later, he killed her, police say.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    'She was disrespecting me': Man who stabbed ex-boss, buried her in trash can and slept with her body outside bedroom window learns fate
    Law & Crime22 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Sisters who share a kidney become the first in their family to enter the medical field
    Face2Face Africa1 day ago
    Maryland mom of two shot dead by man who fled police and then shot himself when cornered
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Former detective jailed after stealing almost 4kg of cocaine from police stores while at work
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy