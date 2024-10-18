Open in App
    • THE STANDARD

    Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update after Arsenal star suffers hamstring scare

    By Simon Collings,

    2 days ago

    Mikel Arteta has confirmed Bukayo Saka did not suffer a serious hamstring injury while on international duty and could be fit for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

    The Arsenal winger was forced off in England ’s defeat to Greece and swiftly returned to his club , missing the Three Lions’ victory over Finland.

    That left the Gunners sweating over Saka’s fitness, and fearing another injury blow to a key player, but Arteta has suggested the 23-year-old could be fit to face Bournemouth this weekend.

    “It’s not a serious injury,” Arteta said at his press conference on Friday. “He’s evolving really well.

    “He’s done a few things in the last few days when he came back from the national team after the second game.

    “We are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon and he did some bits yesterday, so let’s see if he can make it on time.”

    Saka’s availability would be a major boost for the Gunners heading into a busy schedule, starting on Saturday with a trip to face Bournemouth.

    Arsenal then host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in midweek, before welcoming Liverpool to north London for a crucial Premier League clash next weekend.

    Interim England boss Lee Carsley had suggested Saka’s injury was a minor one, revealing he would have been in contention to face Finland has he stayed with the England squad.

    “Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,” Carsley said. “He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

