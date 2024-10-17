Brighton XI vs Newcastle: Ferguson in - starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Ruled out: Joao Pedro not available for Brighton against Newcastle AP

Brighton have named Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck in their starting line-up against Newcastle today.

Joao Pedro is missing again after sitting out the last two games with an ankle injury he suffered last month, with Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler describing his issue as “longer-term” and requiring more time to heal.

The German is also without Adam Webster, Matt O’Riley and James Milner - who has had a new setback - for the clash with Newcastle, which pits sixth against seventh in an intriguing match on Tyneside.

Jan Paul van Hecke is fit enough to make the bench, with captain Lewis Dunk partnered by Igor Julio in central defence.

Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter have shaken off knocks to make the team, but Simon Adingra is not in the squad.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan and forward Julio Enciso are only fit enough for the bench after they returned from playing for Ecuador and Paraguay respectively in World Cup qualifiers.

Long-serving winger Solly March made his first appearance for almost a full year in a 10-0 Under-21 demolition of rivals Crystal Palace last week, but is not ready for a first-team comeback just yet.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Rutter, Welbeck; Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Enciso, Moder, Mitoma, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Estupinan.

Injured: Pedro, Webster, Milner, O’Riley, Adingra, March.

Time and date: 3pm BST on October 19, 2024

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

Read More

Tottenham vs West Ham: Premier League - LIVE!

Spurs run riot as ten-man West Ham collapse before Kudus sees red

Newcastle XI vs Brighton: Isak returns, starting lineup, confirmed teams