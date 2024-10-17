Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • THE STANDARD

    Boy, eight, killed on rabbit shooting hunt

    By Pat Hurst,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sPFw_0wAKkJga00
    Jay Cartmell suffered fatal injuries to his head and face on land near Warcop in Cumbria (Cumbria Police/PA) PA Media

    An eight-year-old boy was killed with a shotgun during a rabbit shooting expedition, an inquest hearing was told.

    Jay Cartmell suffered fatal injuries to his head and face on land near Warcop in Cumbria on September 28. He died in hospital the same day.

    Dr Nicholas Shaw, assistant coroner for Cumbria, opened and adjourned the inquest into Jay’s death during a brief hearing at Cockermouth Coroner’s Court, Cumbria.

    (Jay) was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’

    Family statement

    He said the adjournment was to allow police to investigate, with a man in his 60s currently on bail having been arrested at the scene of Jay’s death on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

    Dr Shaw said Jay, from Frizington, Cumbria, was rushed by air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for emergency treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

    He added: “The brief circumstances, it has been widely reported by the press, Jay sadly sustained a serious injury during a shooting, a rabbit shooting expedition, a suspected shotgun injury and was flown to Newcastle but sadly died.

    Police have started an investigation, investigating somebody, possibly for gross negligence manslaughter. At the moment it is left to the police to investigate.

    “If charges are brought as a result of this and a court case concludes, we would then consider whether we need to re-open the case.

    “The case is now adjourned to await the result of the police investigation.”

    Leigha and James Cartmell, the boy’s parents, described their son as “loving, kind and full of mischief”.

    In a tribute issued through Cumbria Police after his death, they said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our perfect little boy – Jay Cartmell, eight years.

    “He was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’.

    “Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his dad with his obsession for speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged one years.”

    They also told of how Jay enjoyed fishing and rabbiting with his father and helped care for the family pets, including four lurchers, five ferrets and his own bearded dragon named Spike.

    Read More

    Three charged following death of child in Northern Ireland

    Police hunt man after unprovoked assault on dad walking with son, 3, in Notting Hill

    Murder investigation launched after death of toddler in Northern Ireland

    Car heading in wrong direction on M6 before crash which left five dead, say police

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seven gang members jailed for more than 100 years after revenge shooting following Peckham stabbing
    THE STANDARD7 hours ago
    Police search for attacker after unprovoked assault on a father walking with his young son in Notting Hill
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Drug dealer with multi-million property empire built from illegal cash convicted after Spanish police raid
    THE STANDARD9 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Coroner raises concerns about new drivers after four teenagers killed in crash
    THE STANDARD3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Magistrates handed power to jail for a year in government bid to tackle justice crisis
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Lewisham: Man arrested following stabbing on south London high street
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Paddington in Peru cast: Who's returning for the sequel – and the major star who left
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    London's new elite? Meet the gaytriarchy
    THE STANDARD2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Judge criticises activists’ ‘arrogance’ after they damaged Palace fountain
    THE STANDARD1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Murder probe launched in Chelsea as man dies two weeks after stabbing on World's End estate
    THE STANDARD22 hours ago
    Alfa Romeo Junior review: one of the most unexpectedly enjoyable driver’s cars of the year
    THE STANDARD3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy